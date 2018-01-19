L'Oreal Paris Hires Hijab Wearing Model in Hair Ad for the First Time (PHOTOS)

A British beauty blogger and model, Amena Khan, has called the new collaboration “game changing,” as she is the first woman who wears a hijab to be a part in a major hair ad campaign.

The beauty blogger is quite popular on social media and has more than 570, 000 Instagram followers. She also has some 320, 000 YouTube fans, with whom she shares her beauty secrets and style tips.

Khan, who is also a founder of Ardere Cosmetics, said, “You have to wonder why it is presumed that women who don’t show their hair don’t look after it?” Glamour magazine reported.

“The opposite of that would be that everyone that does show their hair only looks after it for the sake of showing it to others. And that mindset strips us of our autonomy and our sense of independence. Hair is a big part of self-care,” she added.

A post shared by Amena (@amenaofficial) on Dec 24, 2017 at 1:36pm PST

Khan heralded the campaign with L’Oreal as a victory for inclusion in the advertising industry.

“For me, my hair is an extension of my femininity,” Khan told Vogue UK. “I love styling my hair, I love putting products in it, and I love it to smell nice. It’s an expression of who I am.”

A post shared by Amena (@amenaofficial) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

A post shared by Amena (@amenaofficial) on Jan 18, 2018 at 6:28am PST

Social media was abuzz with reaction to this new campaign. Many thought that this is a positive step, as it promotes equal rights to people of all religions.

— The Petty Punch (@ThePettyPunch) January 19, 2018

​While others thought that the hijab is a sign of oppression of women in Islam, and thus L’Oreal is supporting this oppression by hiring a hijab wearing girl.

— Manisha Kadyan (@manisha_kadyan) January 19, 2018

— Tiara MD (@tiaratirr) January 19, 2018

​Meanwhile, some people found the whole campaign to be a bit funny, considering that the model’s hair isn’t visible under the hijab, so the new L’Oreal product might not even be effective for the beauty of the locks of hair.