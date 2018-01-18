Register
05:32 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Dollar

    Drop it Low: US Dollar Down Under Trump’s Presidency

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    131

    The value of the dollar has dropped more than 15 percent versus the euro in the past six months, resulting in cheaper exports and more expensive imports for Americans. Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey and economist Steve Keen discussed US President Donald Trump’s effect on the dollar’s global decline with Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear.

    Trump has repeatedly claimed that a weaker US dollar helps American companies sell more products abroad. However, is a weaker dollar good for the US? Does it put more people to work, as Trump claims?

    ​"The Trump administration got elected to the office with the promise to bring manufacturing jobs back to America. A weak dollar actually benefits US companies that export," Sankey told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    "So, for countries to purchase US-produced goods, they need to purchase them in dollars and if they exchange it to whatever currency they use, be it euros or yen or whatever currency it might be, they have to exchange more of that currency to equivalate the value of a single dollar, if the dollar is especially strong," Sankey explained.

    "But if the dollar is weak then they [countries buying US goods] have to convert less of their money. So, effectively it becomes cheaper for those foreign nations to purchase US goods. The dollar, when it is very strong, makes US exports very expensive and therefore US manufacturing suffers."

    "So, part of what the Trump administration is saying about the value of the dollar being too strong and wanting to devalue it is in that bid to bring back manufacturing jobs to America. But there is a lot of complexity and downstream effects on how the weak dollar also impacts investments and impacts prices that [Americans] pay for foreign goods. The vast majority of day-to-day objects that Americans buy are produced in other countries," he added. 

    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    9

    Although a weaker dollar could increase the value of foreign sales and profits of US multinational companies, a steeper decline in the US dollar could also lead to a spike in inflation, which is the increase in the price of goods and services.

    According to Keen, author of "Debunking Economics" and the world's first crowdfunded economist, the American dollar has always been overvalued because it is a reserve currency, or a currency held in big quantities by governments and institutions as part of their foreign exchange reserves.

    Reserve currencies are largely used in international transactions, international investments and in all facets of global economy. Those who live in a country that uses a reserve currency can usually purchase imports more cheaply than other nations because they do not have to exchange their currency in order to trade.

    "One of the worst agreements that America made was deciding to become a reserve currency. What that meant is that every country in the world who wanted to trade needed American dollars, which means that the American dollar has always been overvalued than if it was just another international currency," Keene explains. 

    A Syrian man displays new 100 and 50 pound bills issued by the Syrian Central Bank. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ LOUAI BESHARA
    No Money, No Problem: Syria’s Liberation Wipes Out Daesh Currency (PHOTO)

    According to Sankey, one of the main reasons the US pushed for the dollar to become a reserve currency was to force a massive influx of foreign capital into US dollar and US treasury investments, which is a big part of how the US financed a lot of its deficit.

    "So, the intention was for banks that are based in the US to get an outsized influence in the global market to play by their currency or play by their rules.The reserve currency forces the US to become involved in economies across the world and also become involved in global military conflicts because the conflicts are all bound up in our economy through the dollar. So, the US dollar [being a reserve currency] increases militarism and imperialism. But it also gives the banks an outsized weight and an outsized power in the US. They [the US government] knew this would happen and that was their goal, especially for those politicians and legislators that were in the pockets of the banking industry at the time," Sankey explains.

    Related:

    Fitch Downgrades Venezuela’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating
    The CryptoRuble: Russia's Next Currency
    No Money, No Problem: Syria’s Liberation Wipes Out Daesh Currency (PHOTO)
    Moscow to Intensify Work on Cutting Dependence on Dollar as Payment Currency
    US List Targets Suspected Currency Manipulators, Including China and Germany
    Tags:
    economics, inflation, currency, euro, dollar, Donald Trump, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok