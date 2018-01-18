Register
03:40 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Internet

    Internet Allows People to Seek Faith Beyond Religious Institutions - Expert

    © Flickr/ Ministerio TIC Colombia
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A recent study shows that constant internet use is likely to make people less religious and less religiously exclusive. Radio Sputnik asked Heidi Campbell, of Texas A&M University’s Religious Studies program, for comment on this curious trend.

    Campbell, an associate professor at the Department of Communication and affiliate faculty in the Religious Studies Interdisciplinary Program at the university, emphasized that what the study refers to is actually a trend that started sometime after World War II. While before the war, Americans were pretty much confined to their local communities and tied to their local churches, by mid-century, the whole nation had started seeking new spirituality in other religions, a trend of which New Agers are a prime example.

    The internet and quick availability of information only amplified that trend, allowing people to find information about other religions with increasing ease.

    In fact, Campbell points out, the ever-present hyperlinks on the internet keep readers moving from page to page and, as a consequence, makes it all the more likely that they will encounter multiple points of view.

    Religion
    © Photo: Pixabay
    God and the Machines: Internet Exposure Diminishes Religious Fundamentalism
    The evolution of the internet and the widespread prevalence of social networks has made social interaction between users from various communities another major factor on the quest for spirituality.

    Of course, this also caused the churches themselves to turn to the internet in an effort to bring people through their doors — and European churches seem to be more media-savvy, Campbell says.

    Another point is that the internet makes the influence of the family and local society less important. People who use the internet constantly are not limited by the judgement of their local community or family. Without fear of being shunned, internet users find it easier to say they have no religious affiliation if they want to.

    Meanwhile, Campbell noted that it would be unfair to say that the United States, known to be a very religious country, has become less religious in recent years. Instead, it has become more religiously diverse. People still seek faith, and the internet is instrumental in that.

    Related:

    China Sexual Abstinence Campaign Combines Religion, Superstition
    Religion Over Hygiene: Swedish Nurse Allowed to Wear Muslim Clothes Despite Ban
    AI is God: Ex-Google Engineer Creating New Religion
    Tags:
    faith, information, religion, Internet, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok