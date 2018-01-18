Register
03:40 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Study determines that the 'Two Brothers' mummies have the same mother, but different fathers.

    So Close: Study Says ‘Two Brothers' Mummies Are Half-Brothers (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/IBTimes UK
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A study published in the February Journal of Archaeological Science edition finds that a pair of ancient mummies known as the Two Brothers are actually not quite as close as previously thought.

    Mummies Khnum-Nakht and Nakht-Ankh were initially found together by archaeologists in 1907 in a tomb near the Egyptian village of Rifeh. Since the two were in the same tomb, which dates back to the 12th Dynasty (1991-1802 BC), officials involved in the discovery gave the mummies the name Two Brothers.

    However, when researchers at the UK's University of Manchester began to unwrap the finds a year later, they noticed some skeletal differences in the specimens which ultimately raised doubts about whether the two were really brothers.

    ​It wasn't just the differences in bone structure that raised questions, according to the study. Officials also found inscriptions on both coffins that indicated their mother was a woman named Khnum-Aa, and that they were the sons of an unnamed local governor. It was never clear whether the mummies' father was in fact the same local governor.

    That wasn't all that left scientists scratching their heads. A 2014 study reported that the two mummies also had two different mitochondrial DNA, which suggested that either one or both of the mummies had no biological link to Khnum-Aa. In humans, mitochondrial DNA is solely inherited from the mother.

    By 2015, researchers at the University of Manchester had had enough and wanted to get to the bottom of the Two Brothers mystery with their own DNA testing. It was after Konstantina Drosou, a study participant, took DNA samples from teeth belonging to the mummies that researchers were able to conclude that they indeed had the same mother, but not the same father.

    Tutankhamun's tomb
    © Sputnik/
    The Mummy’s Curse: 3,800-Year-Old Egyptian Nobleman’s Tomb Unearthed

    "It was a long and exhausting journey to the results, but we are finally here," Drosou said in a statement Wednesday. "I am very grateful we were able to add a small but very important piece to the big history puzzle and I am sure the brothers would be very proud of us. These moments are what make us believe in ancient DNA."

    Although Khnum-Nakht was 20 years younger than his brother, he was the first to die: Nakht-Ankh died six months after his baby brother, according to inked dates on bandages found inside the coffin. Officials later speculated in the study that since more care was taken in the burial process for Nakht-Ankh than Khnum-Nakht, the latter might have died unexpectedly.

    As for the 2014 study, researchers argued that the conclusion wasn't accurate because officials used a method to extract DNA from liver and intestinal samples that is "susceptible to contamination with modern human and bacterial DNA."

    Related:

    Message in a Mummy: New Scanner Reveals Ancient Egyptian Scripts
    Doctors Diagnose 2,000-Year-Old Egyptian Mummy with Cancerous Tumor (VIDEO)
    New X-Ray Technology Used to Uncover ‘Rare' Mummy's Secrets in 3D
    New Findings Tell Story of Mysterious 1,900-Year-Old Portrait Mummy (PHOTO)
    Archaeologists Discover Egyptian Mummy With Golden Burial Mask (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    Two Brothers, mummy, DNA testing, United Kingdom, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok