WATCH: US Teen Wearing Nazi Flag Yells Racial Slur in ‘Ugly’ Viral Video

A video of a 14-year-old Indiana boy chanting f**k n***ers” into a bullhorn with a Nazi flag wrapped around his shoulders recently went viral online.

"They dared me to do something. I did it. I really never back out of a dare," said Mat Blood, who goes to Noblesville High School.

"I'm sincerely ashamed. I wish I wouldn't have done it," Blood told local Indiana news station WKBW.

​Blood also said he realizes how his actions could jeopardize his future career aspirations.

"I planned to join the army but that's probably not going to happen now. I'm so sorry for all the people I've offended. I'm ashamed of myself. There's no question about it. My family's ashamed of me and, like, I wish I could change it," Blood said.

Although Noblesville High School called Blood's actions "ugly" in a recent statement, they did not specify whether they would take disciplinary action against Blood and the other students involved.

"We are aware of the ugly social media post that has been circulating recently. We do not condone this type of behavior and are passionate about creating an environment where all our students and staff feel respected. We are addressing this issue with the students in question," the Noblesville school statement reads.

This incident is similar to one a northern Utah school district faced in October when a disturbing video of five Weber High School students saying gibberish that sounds like "surgeon cuff," which, when played backward through an app, sounds like "f**k n***ers," was widely circulated across social media.