Register
18:01 GMT +312 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sphinx and Pyramid of Cheops

    Giza Pyramid: Scientist Suggests There is an ‘Iron Throne’ in Unexplored Cavity

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    160

    The newly discovered cavity in the Giza Pyramid has left scientists around the world wondering what lies inside the mysterious chamber. Italian mathematician Giulio Magli may have some answers.

    In November 2017, the magazine Nature published the results of the ScanPyramids project revealing that there is a large cavity at least 30 meters long within the Pyramid of Cheops (Giza Pyramid) in Egypt. Since then, scientists and archaeologists around the world have been trying to discover what this void contains and what its purpose was.

    Giulio Magli, professor of Mathematics and Archaeoastronomy at the Politecnico di Milano, has proposed one of the first hypotheses; his conclusions were published by Eurekalert.

    Egyptian Pyramids
    CC0
    Scientists Discover Mysterious ‘Void' Inside Great Pyramid of Giza (VIDEO)
    According to the scientist, the newly found chamber was hardly a mistake made during the construction, neither did it carry an architectural function such as reducing the load on the main corridor of the pyramid, as some experts have suggested.

    Magli believes that the answer can be found in the burial religion of the ancient Egypt.

    "There is a possible interpretation, which is in good agreement with what we know about the Egyptian funerary religion as witnessed in the Pyramids Texts. In these texts it is said that the pharaoh, before reaching the stars of the north, will have to pass the "gates of the sky" and sit on his "throne of iron,” Magli was reported as saying by Eurekalert.

    “The room may contain, at its upper end and exactly under the apex of the great pyramid, an object needed by Cheops after crossing the doors: the "iron throne" mentioned in the Pyramid Texts,” Magli said.

    Giza Pyramids & Sphinx - Egypt
    © Flickr/ Sam valadi
    Renowned Archeologist Debunks Claims of New Discoveries About Egypt's Pyramids
    The scientist noted that in the pyramid there are four "air ducts" along which the spirit of the deceased ruler could "get out", while the passage leading to the north ends with a sealed door. It is behind this door, according to Magli, that there is chamber containing the throne.

    He recalled that inside the same pyramid the throne of Cheop’s mother Queen Hetepheres had been discovered. It had a low cedar base covered in gold and faience.

    “Cheops' could be similar, but coated with thin iron sheets. Of course it would not be melted iron, but meteoritic iron, that is, fallen from the sky in the form of Iron meteorites [distinguishable due to the high percentage of Nickel] and again cited in the Texts,” Magli said.

    The pyramid of Cheops also known as the Giza Pyramid is one of the Seven Wonders of the World, which was built in the middle of the third millennium BC, at the time of Pharaoh Khufu (Cheops), representative of the Fourth Dynasty of the Ancient Egyptian Kingdom.

    The structure, 145 meters in height and 230 meters in width, remains one of the tallest and largest structures ever built by mankind.

    Related:

    Remains of Mysterious Ancient Pyramid Discovered Outside Cairo
    Previously Unknown 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid Found Near Cairo
    Veteran Argentine Ufologist Discovers 'Alien Pyramid' in Pacific Ocean
    Space Tech: Muon Scanner Finds Hidden Chamber Inside Bent Pyramid
    Tags:
    burial site, religion, discovery, ancient civilization, pyramids, Cairo, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 6-12)
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok