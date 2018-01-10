Register
01:56 GMT +311 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 53/54, Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), waves during a send-off ceremony at the Russian-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. (File)

    My Bad: Japanese Astronaut Norishige Kanai Apologizes Over Measurement Error

    © AFP 2017/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Society
    Get short URL
    110

    Turns out Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai did not grow 9 centimeters since arriving on the International Space Station December 19.

    The somewhat unusual growth spurt was initially announced on Monday by the 41-year-old astronaut via Twitter.

    "Good Morning, everyone. Today I share some serious news," Kanai tweeted. "Since coming to space, I have grown 9 centimeters. This is the most I've grown in three weeks since junior high school."

    Netizens were shook. How could someone grow three and a half inches in a span of a few weeks?

    via GIPHY

    ​Kanai soon followed up his announcement with his concerns that he might not be able to fit in a seat on his flight home.

    And just as Twitter users bombarded Kanai with messages of envy on his newfound ability to reach things on the top shelf, doubts about the measurements began to weigh in on the astronaut's mind after his colleague suggested such a spurt was unlikely, the Japan Times reported.

    Pope Francis
    © AFP 2017/ FILIPPO MONTEFORTE
    Reach for the Stars: Pope Francis Calls International Space Station

    A few hours after his "serious news" tweet, he fired off another message to followers that confirmed he had really only grown by 2 centimeters or.78 inches.

    "This mis-measurement appears to have become a big deal, so I must apologize for this terrible fake news," he tweeted. "It appears I can fit on the Soyuz, so I'm relieved."

    Kanai will be landing back on Earth in a Soyuz spacecraft within the next six months. He did not explain how the miscalculation occured.

    According to NASA, astronauts tend to grow between 2 and 5 centimeters during space missions because their spines extend with the absence of gravity. They later revert back to their original height after spending a few months back on Earth.

    Related:

    Three Crew Members Leave International Space Station to Return to Earth
    SpaceX Dragon Cargo Ship Departs International Space Station - NASA
    Soyuz MS-06 Spacecraft Docks to International Space Station
    Gigantic 'Alien Mothership' Spotted by International Space Station (VIDEO)
    Flying High: International Space Station's Orbit Raised by 1,148 Feet
    Tags:
    International Space Station (ISS), Norishige Kanai
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok