Michael Douglas decided to take matters into his own hands and come forward, denying harassment allegations preemptively.

The Hollywood star spoke to the publication Deadline, saying that he is expecting a report to come out, and it would have an allegation by a former employee of his from three decades ago.

The actor said that he remembers the former colleague, calling her ‘‘sophisticated, intelligent’’ with a ‘‘good sense of humor.’’

He added that he’s had no contact with her for more than 30 years.