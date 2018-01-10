Register
    Sugar and Spice: Women Watched More Porn in 2017

    Society
    Me, too, baby: Pornhub and xHamster, two of the world’s biggest porn sites, have started off the new year by releasing their 2017 figures, revealing that women are watching more porn than ever before.

    According to Pornhub's report, its website saw 24.7 billion searches last year. The number one search topic? "Porn for Women." There was a 359 percent increase among female users searching the phrase between 2016 and 2017. Among all users, the trending search increased by more than 1,400 percent throughout the year. 

    Dr. Laurie Betito, sex therapist and director of the Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center, said, "2017 seems to have been the year where women have come forward to express their desires more openly," the Pornhub press release stated.

    "From the ‘Me too' movement to prominent females the likes of Hillary Clinton and Nikki Haley on the world stage, women are feeling more empowered and they have found their voice. This is a sign of things to come (pun intended?) All of this has done wonders to empower women across the world with the confidence to explore other aspects of their life as well, including what they want in the bedroom." Betito is referring to the US' former secretary of state and 2016 presidential candidate as well as the country's current ambassador to the UN.

    Another common search last year was for Rick and Morty, and yes, we are referring to the animated science-fiction sitcom revolving around the adventures of a cynical scientist and his naive grandson. With last year's fascination with fidget spinners, it's not surprising that spinners were also one of Pornhub's most searched words. There were also increased interest in Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR), hentai and, of course, cheerleader porn

    xHamster's year-end report revealed that the adult site registered a 2.4 percent increase in female viewers around the world, and women made 26 percent of xHamster's total number of users in 2017. South Africa saw the biggest increase in female users (23 percent), and women in Saudi Arabia, Mexico, India and United States all spent time watching more porn in 2017. China, on the other hand, saw a 28 percent decrease in women viewers. The top search term for women in the US was "Daddy," while the top search term among women around the world was "Mom."

    An April 2017 YouPorn survey revealed that out of 24,000 female viewers, 60 percent of them claimed to watch porn at least a couple times a month, while 18 percent admitted to watching porn daily.

