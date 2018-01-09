POTUS Greeted With ‘F*ck Trump' Message at Alabama-Georgia Football Game

On Monday night, US President Donald Trump was greeted with a flurry of boos and critical messages projected onto Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium when he arrived for the College Football National Championship game between Alabama's Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.

An initiative by the Metro Atlanta Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, the projections included four rotating messages of "F*ck Trump," "No One is Illegal," "Medicare for All" and "Dismantle White Supremacy."

— Metro Atlanta DSA 🌹 (@MetroATLDSA) January 8, 2018

​"This evening, activists with the Metro Atlanta Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America sent a message directly to Donald Trump and his proto-fascist administration — they are not welcome in the City of Atlanta," a statement from the group noted. "The projections are a statement of our anger and disgust with the racist Trump administration but they are also a vision of a more prosperous future for our community — a future where our bodies aren't used for profit in an unjust healthcare system and a future where no one has to live in fear of deportation or racist violence."

"We believe that future is attainable through mass working class mobilization against the evils of capitalism, white supremacy, patriarchy and imperialism," the statement added.

The DSA wasn't the only group preaching against the president. The Atlanta chapter for the NAACP and Refuse Fascism ATL, whose members planned to take a knee as Trump arrived at the stadium, were also in attendance.

​"Trump has made a terrible decision and is disrupting [the game] with his presence," the local NAACP chapter said in a statement. "We respect those who choose to do so, and we fully expect some groups who will be protesting outside the game."

The boos and jeers continued inside the barely five-month-old arena, according to reports.

— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 9, 2018

​Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough even joined in, reportedly yelling "f*ck Trump" Monday night as he walked onto the field.

— Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2018

​However, he later denied those reports, saying that if "y'all really listen I said Georgia."

Though Trump was expected to give an interview to Alabama's Radio Network during the first half of the game, he instead wound up leaving the game early, SEC Country reported.

The championship game ultimately went to Alabama in overtime with a score of 26 to 23.