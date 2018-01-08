Register
20:27 GMT +308 January 2018
    Yes, I Do! Woman Intends to Marry Tetris After Division With Calculator

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Tim Bartel / Tetris-Leuchte
    Noorul Mahjabeen Hassan from Florida prefers to be called Fractal Tetris Huracan these days, as she has been in a relationship with the puzzle game for more than a year.

    The 20-year-old math student says that she plans to marry Tetris with the appropriate ceremony and guests, according to the newspaper Metro.

    "I think Tetris is so beautiful, he is about perfection and he stimulates your mind. Physically I get that feeling that people in relationships get – that you know they are the right one," the young woman noted.

    Her relationship with the game started in September 2016, after she went through an unhappy break up with a calculator, which Hassan had named Pierre after the mathematician Pierre De Fermat.

    "I was so in love with Pierre, I can’t describe how much I was in love…. I loved touching his buttons – the feel of his buttons and track pad. I loved running my finger over that and I used my tongue to touch his buttons," the girl said, remembering the time they were together.

    Unfortunately, Pierre short-circuited when Hassan was cleaning the device, after which she had "the most indescribable breakdown."

    With Tetris, things became serious, as Hassan characterizes their relationship as intimate saying she sleeps with the puzzle game and has physical relations with Tetris-themed objects.

    "Part of the relationship is the satisfaction I get from clearing the lines and clearing them as quickly as possible," Hassan added.

    Previously, she fell in love with monorails, iPods, a Garmin GPS and an oscilloscope, however, only with Tetris she is ready to make this kind of commitment.

    Hassan's unusual love affair went viral and prompted a reaction among social media users.

    Children
    CC0
    Ball and Chain: Sweden Stuck With Child Marriage Dilemma
    Hassan's family does not unterstand her affection and regards it as weird, but the young woman finds support online in communities for 'objectum sexuals,' where people do not judge her obsession.

    Object sexuality is a psychological phenomenon when a person is attracted to inanimate objects. Hassan feels affection for tangible things which she perceives as male.

