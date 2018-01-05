Oscar Winner Paul Haggis Accused of Rape, Sexual Misconduct by Four Women

Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis has now been accused of sexual misconduct, including rape, by four women.

Haggis was accused of "a shocking and egregious case of rape and sexual assault" in mid-December by publicist Haleigh Breest, a charge he immediately denied.

According to one of the four women, the 63-year-old first forced her to perform oral sex on him and then continued his assault by raping her.

Speaking to AP, another accuser recalled Haggis telling her that he "needed to be inside [her]." She later managed to run away from the filmmaker.

The outlet later reported that Haggis' alleged behavior took place between 1995 and 2015. The women were prompted to come forward with their stories after Breest filed a lawsuit against Haggis on December 15 in Manhattan.

In response to the new allegations, Christine Lepera, Haggis' attorney, said, "he didn't rape anybody."

Haggis is known for his work on the Hillary Swank-headlined film "Million Dollar Baby" and 2005's "Crash."