World's 'Hairiest Teenager' Says I Do With Sweetheart (PHOTOS)

Supatra ‘Natty’ Susuphan, was bullied at school and called names like “Wolf Girl” but she always tried to stay positive and now she is happily married.

In 2010 Supatra was named the hairiest teenager in the world by Guinness World Records. The girl lives in Thailand and was once dubbed “Chewbacca” because of her thick facial hair.

She suffers from a rare disease called Ambras syndrome, also known as the werewolf syndrome.

This disease is found in just around 50 people worldwide. People suffering from it have thick hair on their entire body except on their palms and soles.

In Supatra’s case, the girl even underwent laser treatment but it didn’t work and her hair grew back.

​However, her condition didn’t prevent her from finding her true love.

Supatra recently got married to a young, nice looking guy and shared her news with the world through a post of their photo together, captioned: “You’re not just my first lover; you’re the love of my life.”

​In her recent photos she looks hairless and although she hasn’t been cured she now opts for shaving her hair.

​Back in 2010, Supatra told Guinness World Records: “I don’t feel any different from anyone else, and I’ve got lots of friends at school. Being hairy makes me special.”