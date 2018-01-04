New Beauty Trend? Penis Whitening Procedure Becomes a Huge Hit in Thailand

Botox, laser surgery, fillers, boob jobs are all part of the possibilities that today’s technology and medicine can offer to people who want to change or improve their looks. However, the new fad in Thailand has recently baffled many, as it is definitely not for the light-hearted customers.

A clinic in Bangkok has been offering penis whitening treatment to hundreds of men each month, and the trend seems to be gaining popularity.

A laser treatment of the groin at the Lelux Hospital in Bangkok is all the rage, despite the dangers associated with whitening such a sensitive part of a man’s body.

It all started six months ago when a man came to the clinic complaining of "dark parts" on his groin.

"These days, a lot of people are asking about it. We get around 100 clients a month, three to four clients a day," Bunthita Wattanasiri, a manager for the Skin and Laser department at Lelux Hospital told AFP.

The whitening service costs around $650 for five sessions and according to the manager of the clinic, the clients are usually aged between 22 and 55 with many from Thailand's LGBT community.

"I think it's a good market to enter so we offer the ultimate body treatment to our clients, either men and women," Bunthita said.

The procedure has stirred a storm on social media, with many expressing outrage and even calling the therapy “racist”.

​Although there were those users who responded on a lighter note, writing “why not?” Most of the users found the whole therapy quite funny.