New Beauty Trend? Penis Whitening Procedure Becomes a Huge Hit in Thailand

A clinic in Bangkok has been offering penis whitening treatment to hundreds of men each month, and the trend seems to be gaining popularity.
A laser treatment of the groin at the Lelux Hospital in Bangkok is all the rage, despite the dangers associated with whitening such a sensitive part of a man’s body.
It all started six months ago when a man came to the clinic complaining of "dark parts" on his groin.
"These days, a lot of people are asking about it. We get around 100 clients a month, three to four clients a day," Bunthita Wattanasiri, a manager for the Skin and Laser department at Lelux Hospital told AFP.
"I think it's a good market to enter so we offer the ultimate body treatment to our clients, either men and women," Bunthita said.
The procedure has stirred a storm on social media, with many expressing outrage and even calling the therapy “racist”.
Although there were those users who responded on a lighter note, writing “why not?” Most of the users found the whole therapy quite funny.
