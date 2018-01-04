Delta Air Lines Sued by Flight Attendants for Anti-Semitism, Discrimination

A complaint recently filed at a Brooklyn federal court has accused Delta Air Lines of discriminating against its Jewish and Israeli staff and passengers.

The complaint by four flight attendants states that senior Delta officials believe that Jews and Israelis "cannot be trusted, are aggressive and inappropriate, and engage in what are deemed to be ‘strange' behaviors by conducting prayers on the flight and requiring special dietary accommodations (kosher meals)."

One plaintiff in the lawsuit claimed she was fired by the airline in March 2017 because she is Jewish. Delta alleges she was fired because she missed a flight, but the flight attendant claims to have been on approved maternity leave at the time.

Another non-Jewish flight attendant claims she was suspended without pay and had her travel privileges rescinded after she shared her "Travel Companion" pass with a Jewish friend. Delta is also alleged to have passed an employee over for a promotion on discriminatory grounds.

In a recent statement, Delta said that it "strongly condemns the allegations of discrimination described in this suit and will defend itself vigorously against them."

"As a global airline that brings people across the world together every day, Delta values diversity in all aspects of its business and has zero tolerance for discrimination," the statement reads.