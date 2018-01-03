Register
22:29 GMT +303 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this artist's rendering, a thick accretion disk has formed around a supermassive black hole following the tidal disruption of a star that wandered too close.

    Super Massive Black Holes Leave Galaxies Sterile - Report

    © NASA. Swift/Aurore Simonnet, Sonoma State University
    Society
    Get short URL
    132

    A supermassive black hole is the largest type of black hole and is found in the centre of almost all known galaxies. Recently scientists have determined that it plays a vital role in determining when large galaxies stop producing new stars.

    A new study in the journal Nature shows that supermassive black holes grow to such gigantic sizes that they disrupt a galaxies’ ability to produce new stars, leaving them sterile. These black holes can grow by accretion of matter and by merging with other black holes.

    In a process called “quenching,” these galaxies stop forming new stars; a study led by Ignacio Martín-Navarro from the University of California Santa Cruz, demonstrated how such an event could have occurred long ago.

    Scientists used data received by the Hobby-Eberly Telescope Massive Galaxy Survey to analyze the spectra of light coming from distant galaxies. They then compared the histories of black holes with different masses, noticing major variations which correlated with the mass of black holes.

    “The subsequent quenching of star formation takes place earlier and more efficiently in galaxies that host higher-mass central black holes,” the scientists wrote in the publication.

    Black hole
    CC0
    Oldest Black Hole the Size of 800 Million Suns Found at the Edge of the Universe
    According to the publication, those galaxies that had larger black holes were “quenched” earlier and faster than those with smaller black holes, showing that star formation lasts longer in galaxies with smaller central black holes. 

    Although the scientists were able to produce observational evidence showing that black hole mass can be related to the quenching of star formation, they still need to study the precise mechanical processes involved. 

    Study co-author Aaron Romanowsky said, “There are different ways a black hole can put energy out into the galaxy, and theorists have all kinds of ideas about how quenching happens, but there’s more work to be done to fit these new observations into the models,” the publication reported.

    Related:

    Need a Tums? Supermassive Black Hole Discovered Suffering From ’Indigestion’
    First-Ever Galaxy with Twin Supermassive Black Hole Center Discovered
    Hubble Telescope Snaps a Galaxy With a Black Hole 'Looking' Straight at Earth
    Incredibly Powerful X-Ray Laser Creates ‘Molecular Black Hole’ in Lab
    'Missing Link' Black Hole Discovered in Milky Way Center
    Tags:
    black hole, science, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok