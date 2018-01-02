Register
    Victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse and their supporters protest during a #MeToo march in Hollywood, California on November 12, 2017

    Hundreds of High-Powered Hollywood Ladies Launch Anti-Harassment Campaign

    A group of highly-influential women has established a legal defense fund which has already raised over $13 million. The money will be used to cover legal costs for victims of workplace sexual harassment.

    More than 300 Hollywood female stars have launched an initiative to help fight sexual harassment in the movie industry and in less prominent workplaces.

    The action, called Time’s Up, was presented in an advert in The New York Times as a "unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere."

    "We fervently urge the media covering the disclosures by people in Hollywood to spend equal time on the myriad experiences of individuals working in less glamorized and valorized trades," the group said in its open letter.

    ​As for the movie industry, the group says it remains committed to "holding our own workplaces accountable" and will push for change to make Hollywood a "safe and equitable place for everyone."

    READ MORE: Matt Damon: Don't Ignore 'S***load' of Hollywood Men Who Aren't Sexual Harassers

    In this March 2, 2014 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
    Harvey Weinstein's Ex-Assistant Praised on Social Media for Breaking Silence on Rape Allegations
    The campaign, which is backed by hundreds of actresses including Natalie Portman, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson, comes in the wake of a high-profile sexual harassment scandal which started with allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and has hit a number of prominent names in the film industry, in the media and in politics.

    The group has established a legal defense fund, which has already raised $13.4 million of its $15 million goal aimed at providing legal aid for women and men who are the subject of sexual harassment in the workplace.

    It has also vowed to push for changes in legislation to battle workplace harassment and discrimination.

    The campaign has drawn broad support on social media, including from a number of prominent people and celebrities.

    ​In December, Time magazine nominated the "Silence Breakers" – a group of women who started the anti-harassment campaign with the hashtag #MeToo – as its Person of the Year for 2017.

    #MeToo has been used millions of times in over 85 countries, exposing harassment at the heart of Hollywood and groping and assault across the globe in every walk of life.

