Dubai Breaks Guinness World Record of Largest Light Show on Single Building

DUBAI (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates’ city of Dubai has broken the Guinness World Record of largest laser light show on single building, when the New Year’s show was projected on world’s tallest building of Burj Khalifa, Sputnik correspondent reported.

The tens of thousands of spectators attended the “Light Up 2018” show, which have replaced the traditional fireworks near the Burj Khalifa. The visuals were projected not only at the world’s tallest building, but also at the Dubai Fountain and nearby buildings.

The laser show involved the UAE national symbols such as the image of falcon and lasted for about seven minutes.

Dubai celebrating new year 2018. Emaar set a Guinness World Record with a light show at Buruj Khalifa! ‘Light Up 2018’ A breathtaking laser lightsshow 😀😀 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/RtZBW1BV4K — ADK Nashid MP (@ADKNashid) December 31, 2017

With the largest light & sound show on a single building, this is how we lit up 2018 in Downtown Dubai and broke a new world record! #MyDubaiNewYear



Thanks and Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/7OTjMrp8gG — Downtown Dubai (@MyDowntownDubai) December 31, 2017

VIDEO: Recap how #UAE ushered in the New Year with #Dubai’s spectacular ‘Light Up 2018’ celebration https://t.co/DylUtz4SLP pic.twitter.com/jroBIOeNeB — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) December 31, 2017

Dubai’s laser show broke the record, previously set by Hong Kong in 2013, when the laser show was projected on the city’s International Commerce Centre on the area of over 46,000 square meters. The Light Up 2018 doubled the previous record as the show was projected on the surface of over 109,000 square meters.