20:58 GMT +330 December 2017
    Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at St Mary Magdalene's church for the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2017

    Meghan Markle's 'Family She's Never Had' Disputes Prince Harry's Christmas Claim

    © REUTERS/ Hannah McKay
    Society
    0 02

    The family of Prince Harry's future wife, Meghan Markle, are displeased after he told an interviewer that spending Christmas with the royals was like being part of a family "she's never had." Her half-brother Thomas Markle told the press that Meghan's father Thomas is "extremely hurt" by the comment.

    Prince Harry's comment that Meghan Markle's Christmas with the royals gave her a taste of the "family she's never had" has gone down badly with his future in-laws, Meghan's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr has said.

    In an interview with BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday, Prince Harry told the BBC that Christmas had been "fantastic" and the royal family "loved having her there."

    When asked whether he had to explain any family traditions to Meghan, Harry said, "Plenty, I think we've got one of the biggest families that I know of."

    "Every family is complex as well, so she's done an absolutely amazing job. She's getting in there and it's the family I suppose that she's never had," Harry said.

    Meghan Markle arrives at ELLE's 6th annual Women in Television celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles.
    © AP Photo/ Jordan Strauss
    Meghan Markle Attends Royal Christmas Festivities
    Thomas Markle Jr, 51, said that Meghan's father is deeply hurt by the remarks, and said that Meghan is from a family that "smothered her with love."

    "We were as close as we could be, as tight as we could be, that's what we were," he told the Daily Mail.

    "We'd get together on Christmases, on holidays, on birthdays, on Thanksgivings… It was always somewhere, even though we lived in different parts of the city [Los Angeles] – we still all got together."

    "Obviously, she had a family. She was very privileged. She got everything she ever wanted. We did the best that we could in terms of getting together for holidays and whatnot."

    READ MORE: Princess Michael of Kent Sorry for Wearing 'Racist' Pin for Royal Occasion

    He said that Thomas Markle Sr, 73, a retired cinematographer who now lives in Mexico, "will be extremely hurt" to hear the comments.

    "He dedicated the majority of all his time and everything to her. He made sure she had what she needed to be successful and get to where she's at today."

    Meghan's half-sister Samantha, who is writing a book about Meghan and their family, has also criticized Prince Harry's remark.

    "Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her… No one was estranged, she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos," Samantha Markle tweeted.

    One of two official engagement photos released on December 21, 2017 by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain. Picture taken in the week commencing December 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alexi Lubomirski/Pool
    One of two official engagement photos released on December 21, 2017 by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain. Picture taken in the week commencing December 17, 2017
    Prince Harry, 33, and actress Meghan, 36, announced their engagement in November. Their wedding is planned for May next year, at St. George's chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

    Tags:
    hurt feelings, wedding, family, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, United States, United Kingdom
