WATCH: Ohio Cops Launch Investigation into Massive Waffle House Brawl

Ohio's Allen County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into a fight that broke out at a Lima Waffle House around 3 a.m. local time Tuesday.

The fight, which involved both men and women, was filmed by a bystander at the establishment.

Though the video shows multiple women going at each other at first, it later zeros in on a man sporting a red jacket who jumps into the brawl and begins to punch a woman.

"Oh sh*t, oh sh*t," someone is heard saying in the video. "I ain't going in there bro, I ain't going in there."

Two customers in the restaurant ultimately pulled the man off of the woman, but the fight was nowhere close to being done. A second fight later broke out in the parking lot of the Waffle House.

The filmer is later seen approaching restaurant workers and saying, "I need my food still." Hey, priorities, right?

Employees called in local law enforcement to squash the brawl, but by the time police arrived on the scene most of the participants had already vacated the area. However, officials were able to apprehend two people, Moniqua Lasenby and Nahporchia Allen, who were involved in the second fight.

The two were arrested for persistent disorderly conduct and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, respectively.

Officials later took to the department's Facebook page to request the community to submit any details about the incident and to inform the public they "would like to speak with Decorion H. Dawson."

​An unidentified woman came forward Wednesday, according to reports. It is not clear what triggered the clash.