Register
23:10 GMT +327 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Cancer cells

    Russian Biologists Destroy Cancer Cells by 'Putting Them on a Diet'

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    140

    According to an article published in the journal BBA General Subjects, cancer cells differ from healthy ones in that they absorb an unusually many nutrients and oxygen, which allows them to grow and multiply uncontrollably.

    Scientists from Moscow State University and their Swedish colleagues successfully suppressed the growth of cancer cells, forcing them to starve and not produce protein for sustenance.

    In recent years, scientists have begun to notice that suppressing the "appetite" of cancer cells facilitates the fight against them both from the immune system and from various types of chemo- and immunotherapies.

    "It is known that autophagy can be caused by a partial restriction of nutrients. We are interested in the question: What is behind this? We have studied the mechanism of this phenomenon," Boris Zhivotovsky, a professor with the biological faculty at Moscow State University, said.

    A virology lab at the AIDS and Contagious Disease Prevention and Control Center in Rostov-on-Don
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Veniavskiy
    A Cure at Hand? Lung Cancer Drug 'Shocks and Kills' HIV in Patient
    The scientists cultivated colonies of two types of "immortal" cancer cells, deprived them of food and observed how the activity of genes related to their division and protection from chemotherapy and the immune system changed. 

    This allowed for the identification of several dozen sections of DNA and their corresponding proteins, whose activity decreased significantly after Zhivotovsky and his team "put cancer on a diet."

    The scientist observed one protein and a gene of the same name, Mcl-1, on which the work of the self-destruct system depends. This system is present in all healthy and in many cancer cells. 

    In healthy cells, a balance is observed between the "death proteins" and Mcl-1 and other similar molecules that suppress their work. However, when cancer occurs, this balance shifts towards Mcl-1, so the tumor cells do not die even with very serious DNA damage, usually causing them to kill themselves.

    Cancer cell
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Destroyer of furries / Cancer cell
    Russian Universities are "Arming" Themselves in the Fight Against Cancer
    Russian scientists created several short RNA molecules, some of which increased the activity of Mcl-1, while others blocked its work. As experiments have shown, cancer cells with an "improved" version of the protein resisted chemotherapy better and died less during irradiation. The suppression of the work of the gene associated with it, on the contrary, made them extremely vulnerable.

    ”Serum deprivation (SD) sensitizes cancer cells to cell death induced via chemotherapeutic drug cisplatin,” the report read.

    Scientists hope the collected data will help adapt this substance and its analogues to fight cancer so that it does not interfere with the synthesis of Mcl-1 in healthy cells and does not lead to their mass demise.

    Related:

    'French Elvis': Cancer Kills Rock and Roll Legend Johnny Hallyday at 74
    A Cure at Hand? Lung Cancer Drug 'Shocks and Kills' HIV in Patient
    "Victims" of Tribunal for Former Yugoslavia: Suicides, Cancer and Conspiracies
    Oncologists Warn Growing Cancer Rates May Become Syria’s Other Big Problem
    Reading This May Save Your Life: Scientists Name Top Ways to Avoid Cancer
    Tags:
    gene, starvation, protein, cancer, disease, scientific research, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok