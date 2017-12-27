Register
02:39 GMT +327 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A couple

    Study Finds People More Interested in Sex During Christmas, Eid

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    110

    Turns out that the holiday season doesn't just bring joy and smiles: it also sees a, um, spike in people's interest in sex, according to researchers.

    A woman waits the metro on the platform, next to a play on words made with the Jussieu metro station, reading I'm here to stay, in Paris, on April 1, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ THOMAS SAMSON
    Study Uncovers Alarming Stats on French Women Molested on Public Transport
    In a study published in the Scientific Reports journal Thursday, scientists revealed that people across the globe, regardless of their religion, become a little more randy during significant holidays such as Christmas or Eid-al-Fitr, the celebration that marks the end of Ramadan.

    The joint team of researchers, all hailing from the US, the Netherlands and Portugal, used both Google Trends and Twitter to analyze online searches from nearly 130 countries that included populations devoted to both Christianity and Islam.

    The Alphabet-owned site was used to zero in on word searches from 2004 to 2014, while Twitter was tapped for the years between 2010 and 2014, to look at sentiments expressed by users. To determine where the user's feelings stood, officials used the Affective Norms for English Words, a "normative emotional rating" to determine arousal, dominance and pleasure, according to the University of Florida's Center for the Study of Emotion and Attention.

    "The rise of the web and social media provides the unprecedented power to analyze changes in people's collective mood and behavior on a massive scale," Luis Rocha, a researcher who co-led the study, said in a statement. "This study is the first 'planetary-level' look at human reproduction as it relates to people's moods and interest in sex online."

    The analysis ultimately revealed to officials that interests in sex spiked during major cultural or religious celebrations based on the increased use of the word "sex" or similar sexual terms in web searches. Officials later indicated that the peak corresponded with an increase in births nine months after the holiday in countries that provided birth-rate data.

    Friends taking a selfie
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Out of Focus? Study Finds Selfie Addiction Could Be Real Mental Disorder
    However, the study did not find the same correlation when it came to holidays such as Easter and Thanksgiving.

    "We observe that Christmas and Eid-Al-Fitr are characterized by distinct collective moods that correlate with increased fertility," Rocha said. "Perhaps people feel a greater motivation to grow their families during holidays when the emphasis is on love and gift-giving to children."

    "The Christmas season is also associated with stories about the baby Jesus and holy family, which may put people in a loving, happy, 'family mood,'" the researcher added.

    Though previous studies suggested that an increase in sex is related to the changing of the seasons, researchers tossed out the notion that biological shifts caused by daylight, temperature and food availability played a role, since the study looked at countries across the world.

    According to Rocha, the findings can help public health researchers pinpoint the best time of the year for launching public awareness campaigns to encourage safe sex.

    The study was conducted by researchers from Indiana University, Wageningen University and the Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência.

    Related:

    Out of Focus? Study Finds Selfie Addiction Could Be Real Mental Disorder
    Watchdogs Urge EPA to Complete Coal Reuse Study
    Dude Where’s My Car? Annual Study Ranks California Drivers as America’s Worst
    Soothe a Savage Breast: Study Finds Music Helps Treat Depression
    US Weapons Went From Syrian Rebels to Daesh in Less than Two Months - Study
    Tags:
    study, Eid festival, Christmas, sex
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    Crazy Chasers
    Teapot Tempest
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok