Register
18:31 GMT +323 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Drug addiction

    US Life Expectancy Drops for Second Year in a Row as Drug Deaths Spike

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    270

    Health researchers are ringing the alarm as life expectancy in the US dropped for the second year in a row, a trend that has ended the steady rise of longevity that started in 1963. The cause? The opioid epidemic, among other things.

    According to the National Center for Health Statistics, a baby born in the United States in 2016 can expect to live 78.6 years — a decline of almost a month compared to 2015 and two months compared to 2014.

    "One undeniable culprit is the opioid epidemic, which is cutting down young adults at alarming and increasing rates," reads USA Today's report.

    Direct Line with Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Putin: Russia's Life Expectancy Grows, Infant, Maternal Mortality Down
    While the difference of one month might not look that big, it reflects a tragic trend across the entire nation. Life expectancy in the US did not decline for two years in a row since 1962-1963, when spikes in flu deaths were likely to blame, says Robert Anderson, chief of the mortality statistics branch of the Center for Health Statistics.

    "We do occasionally see a one-year dip, even that doesn't happen that often, but two years in a row is quite striking," Anderson said, according to The Guardian. "And the key driver of that is the increase in drug overdose mortality."

    The arguably most disturbing part is how the US stands out compared to global trends: while life expectancy in the US has dropped, in the rest of the world it keeps climbing.

    "If you look at the other developed countries in the world, they're not seeing this kind of thing. Life expectancy is going up," Anderson says.

    He also pointed out that the decline has happened despite the US having one of the world's highest rates of expenditure on medical care per person.

    More than 42,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses alone in 2016, a 28 percent increase over 2015, the Center's statistics say. In total, the deaths of 63,600 Americans are attributed to drug overdoses, increasing this dark total figure by 21 percent.

    In 2016, when the Washington Post first reported the new trend, experts pointed out that what are known as "diseases of despair" — alcoholism, drug overdoses and suicides — were on the rise.

    In the meantime, deaths from heart disease — the number one cause of death in the US, according to the Center for Health Statistics — fell for the sixth year in a row. But even that is not enough to compensate for increasing drug death cases, Anderson says.

    The five states with the worst death rates are West Virginia, with nearly triple the national average — 52 people for every 100,000 died of an overdose there — followed by Ohio, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and the city of Washington, DC. All four see some 38 overdose deaths out of every 100,000 deaths.

    Related:

    Zuckerberg on Opioid Crisis: 'That's More Than Americans Killed in Vietnam'
    Billionaire Drug Boss Arrested on Same Day Trump Declares War on Opioid Crisis
    Trump Declares Opioid Crisis a National Public Health Emergency
    Trump Expected to Declare Opioid State of Emergency
    CDC: Some Rural California Counties Have More Opioid Prescriptions Than People
    Opioid Epidemic Major Cause of Shrinking US Workforce - Princeton Economist
    Tags:
    opioids, life expectancy, statistics, healthcare, National Center for Health Statistics, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 16-22)
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok