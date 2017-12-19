Serena Williams Reaches Out to Twitter for Advice on Teething Baby

The famous athlete regularly shares the ups and downs of maternity on social media and her followers are often ready and willing to show their support.

American tennis star Serena Williams has asked her Twitter followers for advice on how to help her baby deal with teething problems.

The former world number one tennis player gave birth to her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, in September.

Williams, who has more than 10 million followers, wrote on Monday, that she was "so stressed" and that "it’s breaking my heart."

Nothing is working. It's breaking my heart. I almost need my mom to come and hold me to sleep cause I'm so stressed. Help? Anyone?? — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) 17 декабря 2017 г.

​Williams complained in the post that nothing she had tried, including amber beads and cold towels, helped to soothe her baby.

Teething- aka the devil — is so hard. Poor Alexis Olympia has been so uncomfortable. She cried so much (she never cries) I had to hold her until she fell asleep. I've tried amber beads… cold towels…. chew on mommies fingers…. homeopathic water (lol on that one) but…… pic.twitter.com/hCRMJ0RhUQ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) 17 декабря 2017 г.

​Her social media followers were quick to react with advice and encouragement.

Freeze her teething ring and let her bite on that — M 2the O (@mobetta77) 17 декабря 2017 г.

Let her bite on cold (almost frozen) fruit or a fresh fruit popsicle. Also, Infant Tylenol is your friend. — Tifani Jones Blakes (@itstmarie) 17 декабря 2017 г.

Bless her poor baby — the giraffe is supposed to be good. I hope you find something that will ease her pain xx — Lana Angel Nadal (@Rafasgirlalways) 17 декабря 2017 г.

Hi Serena, the first time teething…..Sorry to hear you are so stressed about it all. Try and keep calm and everything will be okay. Good luck! 🤗😘 — Emmy Koning (@Com4all) 17 декабря 2017 г.

Sounds like you need some me time. Always remember it's ok to take a break. Seeking help from other's can complicate thing's more. Take a break regroup and it will come right to you! You got this! 💖💖💖 — Blessed By The Best (@ITsQueenBee2u) 17 декабря 2017 г.

​Since the birth of her daughter, Williams has regularly shared her experiences of maternity on social media. She previously pleaded to her followers for advice on breastfeeding.