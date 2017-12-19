Register
19:25 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants wait to be rescued by Save the Children NGO crew in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast, June 18, 2017.

    UN: Number of International Migrants Reaches 258 Mln People Worldwide

    © REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
    Society
    Get short URL
    202

    According to the UN report, the number of migrants increased by 49 percent compared to 2000, while nearly 26 million migrants (10 percent of the total number) are refugees.

    There are more than 258 million international migrants, accounting for 3.4 percent of the global population, and this number continues to grow, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) said in a fresh report.

    The largest number of migrants — 49.8 million people, or 19 percent of all international migrants — reside in the United States. The number of migrants living in Saudi Arabia, Germany and Russia amounts to nearly 12 million people in each country, while there are approximately 9 million migrants in the United Kingdom.

    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Christof Stache
    Get Out, Please: Berlin Now Offers Migrants Money for Leaving Germany
    In 2017, 48.4 percent of all international migrants were women, with the number of female migrants exceeding the number of male migrants in all regions except Africa and Asia. Some three-quarters (74 percent) of all international migrants are of working age, between 20 and 64 years of age, compared to 57 percent of the global population.

    As regards migrants’ origin, India tops the list with 17 million international migrants originating from the South Asian country, while Mexico ranks second with 13 million of its nationals residing outside the country's borders.

    Nationals of Russia, China, Bangladesh, Syria, Pakistan and Ukraine also make up a significant portion of international migrants, namely between 6 and 11 million people from each of these countries

    Related:

    Activists: Migrants' Rights Abuses Logical Result of 2011 NATO Invasion of Libya
    What it Means to be Swedish: Minister Wants Migrants to Learn 'Swedish Values'
    Sweden Hits Migrants Where It Hurts Most to Promote Integration
    US Republican Lawmaker Wants to Introduce New Bill on Illegal Migrants - Reports
    Get Out, Please: Berlin Now Offers Migrants Money for Leaving Germany
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, population, migration, UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Time to Hit the Slopes! Sochi's Major Ski Destination Kicks Off Winter Season
    For Donor’s Sake
    For Donor’s Sake
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok