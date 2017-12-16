Register
03:22 GMT +316 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Composer Ludovico Einaudi performing on a platform in the Arctic Ocean, 2016

    Soothe a Savage Breast: Study Finds Music Helps Treat Depression

    © Photo: Pedro Armestre/GreenPeace
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Treating depression with medication and psychotherapy is more successful when music is added into the mix, according to a new study conducted by Norwegian researchers.

    "We can now be more confident that music therapy in fact improves patients' symptoms and functioning," Christian Gold of Uni Research Health in Bergen, Norway, told Reuters December 13. "This finding holds across a variety of settings, countries, types of patients and types of music therapy."

    Ecstasy pills, which contain MDMA as their main chemical
    © AP Photo/ Drug Enforcement Administration
    Prescription Ecstasy: US FDA Designates Club Drug a ‘Breakthrough Therapy’

    A review of 421 patients participating in the study felt better when music therapy was combined with their treatment regimen versus when music therapy was excluded.

    Laypeople and researchers have often intuited that music can help people with depression, but the empirical literature has not been decisively clear in showing this, Gold said. For instance, a 2011 study found that music therapy helped treat depression, but it was conducted in only one country.

    "We still think that more research is needed, however," Gold said. "We feel that research on music therapy for depression can now turn to more specific questions, such as comparing different types of therapy to each other."

    The review did not find a significant difference in outcomes for people who engaged in passive music therapy — simply listening to music — versus active therapy — singing, composing or playing an instrument.

    TV series Friends
    © Sputnik/
    'Let's Go Back to the 90s': Resistance Movement Aims to Beat Digital Depression

    A 2010 study, published in the journal The Arts of Psychotherapy by researchers at the University of Oaxaca in Mexico, determined that listening to classical music offered "a simple and elegant way to treat anhedonia, the loss of pleasure in daily activities."

    Depression impacts more than 300 million people worldwide, according to World Health Organization data. Almost 800,000 people die from suicide each year, and suicide is the second leading cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 29, according the WHO.

    A WHO study published in March found that just 3 percent of government health budgets globally are devoted to mental health initiatives.

    Related:

    K-Pop Therapy? NK Soldier, Defector Enjoying South Korean Music and US TV Series
    Now That's Classy! Crimean Cave Hosts Classical Music Concert
    Going Bananas: Egyptian Singer Jailed For Making Suggestive Music Video
    Nearly 50,000 Police Officers to Ensure Security at Music Festival in France
    Guns Fall Silent When Orchestras Perform:Moscow Turns Into World's Music Capital
    Tags:
    depression, classical music, music, University of Oaxaca, World Health Organization, Norway, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 9-15)
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok