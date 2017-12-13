Register
22:21 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Morrissey performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del. (File)

    'Charming Man'? Der Spiegel Releases Uncut Audio of Shocking Morrissey Interview

    © AP Photo/ Amy Harris/Invision
    Society
    Get short URL
    101

    A dispute between the former Smiths frontman Morrissey and Der Spiegel over comments about disgraced actor Kevin Spacey and US President Trump has been settled, after the German media outlet released the uncut audio of the interview.

    Der Spiegel has published the full unabridged audio of an interview with former frontman of the Smiths Morrissey in order to counter the claims of slander brought up by the singer against the magazine.

    Kevin Spacey seen at the House of Cards event at the Netflix FYSee exhibit space with Q&A panel at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Monday, May 07, 2017, in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo/ Blair Raughley/Invision for Netflix
    Netflix to Finalize 'House of Cards' With 8th Season, Without Kevin Spacey
    Earlier, the magazine published an interview with the singer which apparently contained a number of controversial claims: for example, Morrissey allegedly argued that Kevin Spacey had been "unnecessarily attacked" over sexual harassment accusations, and described Donald Trump as a pest which he would kill for the sake of mankind.

    This development prompted Morrissey to insist that he was misquoted by the magazine and denied the aforementioned controversial statements.

    In a post on his Facebook page titled The Slander System, the pop star also insisted that Der Spiegel has apparently refused requests for "an unchopped, unfiddled-with audio" of the interview.

    The magazine in turn has released the full audio recording of the interview, pointing out that "edited versions of interviews published in Der Spiegel are usually authorized by the interview subject before publication, consistent with established procedure in German journalism" while "Morrissey's team elected to forego authorization."

    In the recording, Morrissey can be heard describing Trump as a “pest” and responding affirmatively to the question: “If there was a button here and if you press it he (Trump) drops dead, would you press it or not?”

    The singer can also be heard arguing that the story of Kevin Spacey allegedly assaulting Anthony Rapp “doesn’t ring quite true to me and it seem to me that he (Spacey) has been quite unnecessarily attacked.”

    Related:

    Pamela Anderson's Stance on Harvey Weinstein's Sex Scandal Galvanizes Netizens
    Russia Probe FBI Agents Reportedly Called Trump 'Idiot'
    #Metoo Sex Scandal Spares No One: Swedish Church, Royal Family Enter the Fray
    Tags:
    sexual harassment, reaction, claims, interview, Der Spiegel, Donald Trump, Morrissey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! Winter Fun Across the Globe
    Lighting the Fuse
    Lighting the Fuse
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok