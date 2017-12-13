'Charming Man'? Der Spiegel Releases Uncut Audio of Shocking Morrissey Interview

Der Spiegel has published the full unabridged audio of an interview with former frontman of the Smiths Morrissey in order to counter the claims of slander brought up by the singer against the magazine.
This development prompted Morrissey to insist that he was misquoted by the magazine and denied the aforementioned controversial statements.
In a post on his Facebook page titled The Slander System, the pop star also insisted that Der Spiegel has apparently refused requests for "an unchopped, unfiddled-with audio" of the interview.
The magazine in turn has released the full audio recording of the interview, pointing out that "edited versions of interviews published in Der Spiegel are usually authorized by the interview subject before publication, consistent with established procedure in German journalism" while "Morrissey's team elected to forego authorization."
In the recording, Morrissey can be heard describing Trump as a “pest” and responding affirmatively to the question: “If there was a button here and if you press it he (Trump) drops dead, would you press it or not?”
The singer can also be heard arguing that the story of Kevin Spacey allegedly assaulting Anthony Rapp “doesn’t ring quite true to me and it seem to me that he (Spacey) has been quite unnecessarily attacked.”
