Register
21:49 GMT +311 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Female expression

    'I Feel Addicted and I Can't Stop:' Is Hypersexuality a Psychological Disorder?

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    120

    Scientists have different opinions about whether sex addiction should be considered a clinical condition or not. Some of them are confident that a constant desire for sex can have negative consequences for human health.

    Scientists from the University of New England found that 3-6 percent of the population have problems curbing their sexual desire.

    Their level of sexual activity may vary, but all of them struggle to control their sexual behavior, what often causes lots of suffering and leads to emotional disorders, Michael Walton, one of the university's researchers argued.

    "One of my case studies was married but involved in swinging with their husband," the researcher said, as quoted by newscom.au. "They would sleep with multiple people, up to 20 in a weekend, and that person is mostly OK, there may just occasionally be some unease or fatigue. Then you've got someone else who's watching quite a lot of porn and masturbating. You've got someone whose output is way above someone who's feeling distressed," he continued.

    Sleeping girl
    CC0
    Switch From Sleeping Pills to Making Love: Sex Before Bedtime Can Cure Insomnia
    Sexual addiction not always implies a certain amount of sex or masturbation — it's about whether his or her behavior makes the person anxious, causing serious discomfort, according to the analyst.

    For instance, in one of the new studies a young man experienced up to 50 orgasms a day when he was 15.

    His hypersexualitity totally exhausted him, caused emotional problems and resulted in severe clinical depression.

    "Porn is like cocaine," the young man, now 19, said. "I feel addicted and I can't stop."

    Scientists still have different stances toward whether sexual addiction should be considered a clinical disorder.

    Some of them view it as a symptom of a personality disorder that might be associated with other similar conditions, such as drug or alcohol addiction.

    Moreover, scientists argue, that the aspiration to get pleasure at all costs might lead not only to psychological problems, but also to physical traumas of genital organs.

    Related:

    ‘Night Moves': British Man Diagnosed With 'Sexsomnia' After Rape Conviction
    In the Army Now: Sexually Transmitted Disease Rates Rising in US Military
    Digital Danger: Young Children Sex Groomed via Smartphones
    Tags:
    research, cure, disorder, sex, addiction
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok