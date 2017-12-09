Register
19:46 GMT +309 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Galaxy

    Space Kingdom Asgardia Deploys First Satellite Into Low Earth Orbit

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    320

    The first of its kind, the Space Kingdom of Asgardia has placed a tiny satellite into low Earth orbit making it the first “nation” to have its territory in space, despite legal disputes.

    Asgardia is a nonprofit non-governmental organization based in Vienna, Austria. It is the brainchild of the Russian aerospace engineer and billionaire Igor Ashurbeyli.

    Its leaders want to build a kingdom and become the first nation state in space that mines asteroids and defends Earth from meteorites, space debris and other threats. Asgardia, named after a city in Norse mythology, will essentially serve as its own sovereign country where citizens can live, work and follow their own rules and regulations in space. 

    "Asgardia will be a space nation that is a trans-ethnic, trans-national, trans-religious, ethical, peaceful entity trying to settle humanity in space," Ram Jakhu, the director of McGill University's Institute of Air and Space Law and one of Asgardia's founding members, said during a press briefing in June.

    Recently, the group deployed its first satellite into orbit around Earth.

    Asgardia’s First Satellite

    Artist's impression of the planet Ross 128 b
    CC BY 4.0 / ESO/M. Kornmesser / Ross 128 b
    New Possibly Habitable Exoplanet Found in the Depths of Space
    Asgardia worked with several companies to make its first satellite launch possible. NearSpace Launch helped design and build Asgardia-1 and aerospace company Orbital ATK launched the nanosat inside a Cygnus spacecraft bound for the International Space Station.

    The whole process was funded by Igor Ashurbeyli and to the delight of the Asgardians, the Cygnus left the space station on December 6, went to a higher altitude and shot the Asgardia-1 and two other nanosats into space.

    ​Asgardia-1, which is a small blocky object and is technically a nanosat, is no bigger than a bread loaf. But it contains a 512-gigabyte hard drive loaded with "the nation's constitution, national symbols, and the personally selected data of the Asgardian citizenship," according to Business Insider.

    "Asgardia-1 has now been deployed in a low earth orbit," the statement emailed to Business Insider said, "making Asgardia the first nation to have all of its territory in space."

    The launch of Asgardia-1 isn’t just symbolic, as it is also an experiment that will help scientists understand how data holds up over long periods of time in space. For the next two years, the satellite will face radiation exposure and will measure data degradation. The results will be used to better understand long-term space missions.

    ​Asgardia plans to launch more satellites in the near future, with the aim of building a “network” in space, including habitable platforms. 

    The Growing Kingdom

    Currently the space kingdom has about 154,000 citizens. They are hoping to be formally recognized as a nation, but some legal scholars believe that Asgardia’s dream of becoming a nation are a thing of fantasy.

    ​"Legally speaking this is much ado about nothing," Frans von der Dunk, a professor of space law at Nebraska College of Law, told Business Insider in an email. "The concept of territory has been pretty well defined in international law, and it does not include 'artificial' territory such as satellites anymore than it does include ships, aircraft or oil platforms."

    Nevertheless, Asgardians are not giving up hope, as they believe that such legal norms are based on old military history here on Earth and should not apply to space. 

    “Asgardia's legal envelope includes the creation of a new legal platform for the exploration of near-Earth and deep space. ‘Universal space law’ and ‘astropolitics’ have to replace international space law and geopolitics,” Igor Ashurbeyli wrote on the Asgardia website.

    Related:

    Place Your Bets: Who Will Be First to Get a Man on Mars, Boeing or Space X?
    New World Capitalism: Outer Space Treaty, Now 50, Needs a Rethink Says Business
    Darkest Material on Earth to Create a 'Schism in Space' for Winter Olympics
    Mysterious ISS Footage: Are Space Agencies Hiding Proof of Alien Life? (VIDEO)
    Message in a Space Bottle: Aliens Can Expect Human Mail in Dozens of Years
    Tags:
    scientists, orbit, satellite, society, space, Business Insider, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 2-8)
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok