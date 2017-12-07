Register
07 December 2017
    Middle School Security Guard Arrested for Groping Teacher on Campus (PHOTO)

    Society
    Tom Trujillo, a security guard working at Mesa Middle School in New Mexico, found himself behind bars Monday after police officers arrested him for sexually assaulting a teacher.

    The 59-year-old was charged with first-degree kidnapping, third-degree criminal sexual predation, bribery of a witness and criminal sexual contact, according to a press release from the Las Cruces Police Department.

    ​The hefty charges stem from a September 25 incident when a student reported missing money to both the unidentified teacher and Trujillo, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. The following day, September 26, Trujillo reportedly entered that teacher's classroom and told her he was "gonna have to pat [her] down."

    After a quick exchange of words, Trujillo then grabbed her by the "arms and escorted her to an isolated part of the room." According to reports, it was then that the former school guard pushed the teacher up against a desk and continued to grope her as she repeatedly told him to stop.

    Though the teacher was ultimately able to get away from the accused, the assault did not end. Per the outlet, court records show that Trujillo allegedly told the woman that she was to "keep this quiet" and that he would return the following day.

    Trujillo, who had worked with the Las Cruces Public Schools since 2010, returned on September 27 and once again groped the teacher.

    Though the instructor later shared what happened to her to another teacher, roughly a week went by before police were brought in to handle the matter.

    "Las Cruces police investigators learned of the allegations on Oct. 2," the press release notes, "though they are alleged to have occured the previous week at a Las Cruces middle school."

    In response to the allegations, Greg Ewing, the school district's superintendent, stated that "there is absolutely no room for any type of sexual harassment within the school district."

    He later added in a statement that "it is our goal to maintain the safety of all students and all staff when they are on our campuses."

    Trujillo is currently being held at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

