Register
10:26 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Classroom

    We Don’t Need No Education: California Sued Over Plunging Literacy Levels

    © Flickr/ Stabler Department of Nursing York College
    Society
    Get short URL
    310

    A lawsuit has been filed against the state of California saying the state has allowed an appalling number of its students to fall below basic reading standards and failed to address weaknesses in its school system that are creating the problem.

    According to the lawsuit, filed with aid from the Public Counsel law firm, California lags far behind US national literacy levels.

    "When it comes to literacy and the delivery of basic education, California is dragging down the nation," said Public Counsel lawyer Mark Rosenbaum, who sued the state along with the law firm Morrison & Foerster.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout
    Pyongyang Knocking: Pentagon to Install New California Missile Defense Shield
    The lawsuit says the state is perfectly aware of the problem and that it failed to follow its own suggestions from a study requested by the state superintendent and state board of education president five years ago.

    According to Rosenbaum, less than half of California students from third to fifth grade have met statewide literacy standards since 2015. And this poor overall average masks some truly dire results in specific areas: in a particularly egregious example cited by the lawsuit, the La Salle Avenue Elementary School in Los Angeles has only eight of 179 students meeting literacy standards.

    Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, David Moch, a former teacher at La Salle and one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said he had to use kindergarten reading teaching tools on kids in third or even fifth grade.

    "I chose to teach at La Salle because I wanted to help," he said. "Every day I was there, I witnessed students' lack of access to literacy."

    One of the plaintiffs, an 11-year old girl, is said to have had only third grade reading skills when she entered fifth grade, yet she was given no meaningful help, the lawsuit says.

    "We need citizens that can read. We need citizens that can vote,"  LA Times quotes Moch saying. "Once you get behind, if there's no intervention, there's no catching up. The level of the work is getting more intense and multiplied at every level."

    The plaintiffs call for the state to create an accountability system that would allow it to monitor literacy levels. They also seek to establish a practice of screening students twice a year and implementing interventions based on proven education programs.

    Related:

    Officers Down, Schools on Lockdown After North Carolina Prison Break - Reports
    Ukraine's Culture Battle: Kiev Bans Ethnic Minority Language Teaching in Schools
    US Charlottesville Schools on Lockdown Amid Mass Shooting Threat - Police
    Schools, Public Offices Outside Las Vegas Shut Down Over Fears of Shooting
    Tags:
    education, schools, children, reading, literacy, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    The Art of the Steal
    The Art of the Steal
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok