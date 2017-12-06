Register
10:27 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Austalian doctor creates a machine that will help people commit suicide in a more painless and efficient manner.

    Step Aside Dr. Kevorkian: Australian Doctor Creates High-Tech Suicide Machine

    © Screenshot/Ariviyal - Technology
    Society
    Get short URL
    452

    Philip Nitschke, a 70-year-old doctor from Australia, has created a new suicide machine that will help people end their lives in a more painless and efficient manner.

    Dubbed the Sarco capsule, the machine comes in two parts: a reusable machine base and a capsule that can be detached and turned into a coffin. The invention, developed in the Netherlands, can be built anywhere with the help of a 3-D printer, according to the International Business Times.

    "The coffin can be printed with a 3-D printer and uses liquid nitrogen, which can be bought legally. After you have taken your seat inside the machine, nitrogen starts flowing," Nitschke, founder and director of Exit International, an organization whose stated mission is to inform and support people with "their end of life decision-making," explains to Tonic.

    Murder
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Evil Twin: Montana Man Slays His Identical Brother in Murder-Suicide
    "After a minute and a half you start to feel disoriented — a feeling comparable to that of having a few too many drinks — and a few minutes later you lose consciousness. In about five minutes, you're gone," he added.

    However, life isn't over the minute the capsule closes, says Nitschke.

    "There is an emergency window that opens right away when you click on it, which allows oxygen to flow into the machine at once," he told the outlet. "Additionally, you can press the stop button up until the moment you lose consciousness."

    Before interested parties can even get their hands on this new-age gadget they'll first have to pass a mental questionnaire provided online by Nitschke. After the client's mental health is established, they are then given a four-digit code that will open the capsule, AlterNet reported.

    According to the Times, Nitschke was motivated to create Sarco by "a growing demand for choice by the elderly" and the "difficulty and associated legal issues associated with sourcing the best end-of-life drugs."

    "These are people who are used to getting their own way, running their own lives," Nitschke told the Big Smoke. "The idea that you can pat these people on the head and say ‘there, there, let the doctors decide' is frankly ridiculous… people's lives are people's lives. Death is a part of that, and so it should be up to them to make the decisions."

    The capsule will reportedly be available by the end of 2018.

    Related:

    Cops Rush to LA Residence After Harvey Weinstein Suicide Scare
    Euthanasia, Assisted Suicide 'Just Cheaper' Than Medical Treatment
    North Korea: Nobody Except Trump Himself Is on a 'Suicide Mission'
    Tags:
    suicide, study
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    The Art of the Steal
    The Art of the Steal
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok