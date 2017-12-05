Acid Attack Survivors Set New Standards for Fashion and Beauty on Delhi Ramp

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A recent fashion event organized in the Indian capital New Delhi proved that fashion has no boundaries and is all inclusive as acid attack survivors from across the country took to the runway wearing the trendiest of designer outfits.
The event was organized by an NGO — Make Love Not Scars. Sputnik talked to Tania Singh, Vice President of the organization to understand more about the event and the purpose behind it.
Sputnik: What was the inspiration behind the unique concept of a fashion show for acid victim survivors?
Sputnik: What is Make Love Not Scars organization all about?
Tania Singh: Our mission is to provide dignity and independence to acid attack survivors from all walks of life by focusing on their complete rehabilitation. We try and do this in multiple ways which include encouraging them to dream big, fighting stereotypes and coming together as a community to ignite the hope for a promising future.
Sputnik: How many such women have been helped by your organization so far?
Tania Singh: We try and offer a safe haven for survivors and a place they can come to for love, guidance, friendships, and freedom. Till now, we have rehabilitated more than seventy survivors at our center in New Delhi and we are in the process of opening a new center in Mumbai.
Sputnik: Tell us more about the inception of your organization?
Sputnik: How did the show go through? How was the experience and learning?
Tania Singh: Well, it was extremely difficult to carry off because we had never planned a show of this magnitude before! We had to fly our survivors in and were way behind schedule! However, the main idea was to ensure that the survivors had a good time, and they did! We never even practiced or tried the outfits prior to the show. Backstage was a total wreck, however, we laughed through it all. One could sense the excitement in the air and the people who came down for the show all said that they had a great time.
