Register
05:31 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook

    Swap Messages, Share Selfies: Facebook Launches Messenger App for Kids

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    110

    Facebook is launching a new app called Messenger Kids, which allows children to use messaging software to chat with friends and family.

    The Messenger Kids application is designed for kids ages six to 12. It does not require the child to have a Facebook account, as per federal law users younger than 13 cannot legally sign up for Facebook.

    The tech giant has announced that there will be no ads on Messenger Kids and no in-app purchases. 

    Currently the new app is only available in the US, but Facebook plans to expand the messenger’s availability beyond iOS to the Amazon App Store and Google Play Store in the coming months.

    A 3D-printed Facebook logo is displayed in front of the Russian flag, in this illustration taken October 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    Facebook Reporting Russia-Linked Accounts Akin to Intel Gathering - Rights Activist
    The Messenger Kids is designed to provide kids with video and text chatting, along with some funny masks and filters, similar to the ones on the Snapchat app.

    The new messenger will have a library of kid-appropriate and specially chosen GIFs, frames, stickers, masks and drawing tools, which will allow the children to design and decorate content and express their creativity.

    Parents will have the ability to control a child’s contact list, while the home screen will show pre-approved friends that are online and preexisting one-on-one chats and group threads.

    Facebook’s public policy director, Antigone Davis, wrote, “Children today are online earlier and earlier. They use family-shared devices and many, as young as six or seven years old, even have their own.”

    A big logo created from pictures of Facebook users worldwide is pictured in the company's Data Center, its first outside the US on November 7, 2013 in Lulea, in Swedish Lapland
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Facebook to Launch Tool Telling Users if They Interacted With Russia-Sponsored Content
    According to Davis’ pitch it seems that Facebook intends to highlight that with Messenger Kids parents can at least control what their children are doing with the app.

    However, critics of this new messenger app are voicing their concern over how Facebook is pursuing the next generation of users by targeting children. 

    “It’s not far-fetched to assume that child users of Messenger Kids will be more likely to want a Facebook account, and that Facebook will make it easier in the future to migrate a child’s Messenger Kids account over to the main app,” The Verge reported.

    Related:

    Facebook to Launch Tool Telling Users if They Interacted With Russia-Linked Ads
    Mugabe's Sons Take to Facebook to Defend Their Father
    Facebook Psychological Targeting Helps Influence People’s Feelings – Scholar
    More And More Like WeChat? Facebook May Launch ‘Red Envelope' Payments Feature
    Tags:
    Messenger, market, children, Facebook, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
    Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
    Warmongers
    Playing Soldiers
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok