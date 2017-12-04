Register
04 December 2017
    Hatred

    He’s Just Not That Into You: Lady Demands Refund After Firm Fails to Get Ex Back

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Society
    A woman in southwestern China is demanding a refund from an online relationship counseling service for failing to get her ex-boyfriend back, Chinese media reports.

    The unnamed woman, who is from Chengdu in Sichuan province, paid the counseling company the equivalent of some $1,058 in April for a three-month service that promised to help her reunite with her ex-boyfriend, the South China Morning Post reported. 

    Young woman
    CC BY 2.0 / Pixabay
    Saying Goodbye to Dating? Study Says Social Media Is Killing the Courting Game

    The service consisted of advice on improving communication skills, managing emotions and learning how to behave in a more mature fashion.

    The woman was allegedly dumped by her boyfriend because she didn't pair well with his "professional image."

    "[My ex-boyfriend] manages his own business and is a more mature type. He said we weren't well suited because I am too immature," the jilted woman said.

    However, she later found out that her boyfriend had gotten married and had no interest in rekindling their relationship.

    The scorned woman complained that the company failed to meet its advertised goal.

    However, a company spokesperson claimed that the service included giving the woman advice on love and relationships but expressly did not guarantee a successful result. 

    Puppy Love: Labrador Gushes Over Canadian Calf
    © Facebook/Heartland Animal Hospital & Vet Services
    Puppy Love: Labrador Gushes Over Canadian Calf

    Although the contract states that the company would help "a couple get over a crisis and achieve reunification," it did not guarantee a refund if the company fails to attain its goal, the spokesperson asserted.

    "When we signed the contract, I told her there was only a slight chance she could get her ex-boyfriend back but she insisted," the spokesperson added.

