Gunman Shoots Petrol Pump Owner, Flees With $2200 (VIDEO)

The victim was going to a nearby bank to deposit cash worth three-days of collection at the gasoline pump he owned. A cab driver who tried to avert the robbery was also seriously injured in the incident.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In yet another chilling incident of crime in full public view, a gas pump owner in India’s capital city of Delhi was robbed at gunpoint by a man who ran away with around $2200.

READ MORE: Weird Incident: Plane Hits Wild Boar on Runway in India

The CCTV footage of the incident that took place at New Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area on Tuesday shows the victim stepping out of a vehicle with a bag. An armed person comes from behind and tries to snatch the victim’s bag. The victim tries to resist but the gunman shoots him in the waist area and flees with the bag. A cab driver who tried to catch hold of the robber also sustained serious injuries on his head.

The victim has been identified as Kamaljeet Sethi, owner of a gasoline pump. He told the police that he was going to a nearby bank to deposit the cash (approximately $2200). Fortunately, both Sethi and autorikshaw driver are out of danger.

© AP Photo/ Bikas Das Girl's Starvation Death Sparks Controversy Over India’s Compulsory ID Numbers

Police have launched an investigation into the incident on the basis of the video. However, the robber is yet to be traced. Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect had been keeping an eye on Sethi, who was, on Tuesday, carrying three days of cash collected from the gasoline pump.

Earlier on Monday, a person under trial was shot dead at the Rohini Court premises in Delhi by 19-year-old Abdul Khan when police were taking the defendant toward the court room for a hearing.

READ MORE: India to Probe Child's Murder by American Foster Father

The Indian capital witnessed another heinous crime on Monday. An 18 month old baby girl was raped by a man in whose custody the parents had left the toddler. The accused has been arrested and charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.