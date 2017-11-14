Register
02:43 GMT +314 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Luis Manuel Gonzales

    Mysterious Weight Gain: 10-Month-Old Baby Heavy as Nine-Year-Old Baffles Doctors

    © YouTube/AFP
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 46 0 0

    Ten-month-old Luis Manuel Gonzales weighs as much as the average nine-year-old child, perplexing his doctors and parents, both of whom are desperately looking for answers.

    Luis's 24-year-old mother, Isabel Pantoja, wasn't initially concerned about her son's weight gain, but became alarmed when she realized Luis far outweighed his brother Mario, who is nearly three years older, the Daily Mail reported.

    "I thought it was because I had good breast milk," Pantoja, who is from Colima, Mexico, told the Daily Mail.

    When Luis was first born, he weighed a normal eight pounds. At two months, he weighed 22 pounds and could only fit into clothes for children already two or three years old. By 10 months, Luis weighed a staggering 62 pounds, and doctors are baffled as to what could be causing him to bulk up so rapidly.

    Luis' father, Mario, who works at a local juice plant and is physically fit, finds it exhausting to even carry his young son.

    Family members take turns pushing Luis in an old push-chair to his hospital appointments four times a week.

    "It hurts to watch the nurses search among the rolls of fat on his arms for a vein," Mario said.

    One working theory is that Luis could have Prader-Willi Syndrome, a very rare genetic disorder that causes an increase in appetite, obesity, intellectual disability and shortness of stature.

    However, Luis eats a normal amount of food for his age, suggesting that Prader-Willi may not be the correct diagnosis, as Prader-Willi patients are constantly hungry.

    Silvia Orozco, a surgeon specializing in nutrition, has a different theory. Orozco suspects that a lack of certain nutrients in Isabela's diet while she was pregnant may have affected the glands in Luis' body that manage metabolism.

    If this is the reason for Luis' weight gain, hormone injections could help improve his metabolism.

    However, these injections cost $555 each and Luis' father only earns only $197 a month. The family has begun reaching out on social media to raise money for Luis' medical bills.

    Related:

    Nightmare in Broad Daylight: London Bus Smashes into Car With Baby (VIDEO)
    Fearless: Baby Unfazed by Killer Clown
    Doorbell Baby: Wolverine Found at Chita's Zoo Gate
    Best Way to Celebrate Halloween: Baby Rhino Plays With Pumpkin
    Dance, Baby, Dance: Master Class From Chinese Firefighters
    Tags:
    doctor, medical care, baby, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Follow the Rabbit: Pirelli Unveils Its Alice-in-Wonderland-Themed 2018 Calendar
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok