Zinedine Zidane, Legendary Footballer and Coach, Confesses His Love of Russia

Zinedine Zidane, 1998 world champion and 2000 Europe champion with France and now Real Madrid's coach, who came to Moscow to officially present a ball for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, has shared his feelings toward the country, its people and everything connected with it.

"I have always loved Russia, Russians, everything which is connected with it and throughout my career I have always felt the support of Russian fans," Real Madrid's boss said in an interview with Russia's Channel One.

He further thanked all the fans for their support, their letters and messages and for their love.

READ MORE: Messi and Zidane in Moscow: World Football Stars Present Official FIFA 2018 Ball

The former football player told the TV channel that he is happy to be in Russia and noted that it has changed greatly. He said that he tries to visit the country when he has free time. Zidane has been St Petersburg and says he likes being in Moscow.

The 45-year-old, who was named by FIFA as the top men's coach in world football earlier in October, also did not miss an opportunity to visit a friendly match between Russia and Argentina in Moscow on Saturday, with Lionel Messi, whom he named among the world's best players.

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov Friendly match between Russia and Argentina in Moscow.

On Thursday, the coach attended the presentation of the official ball for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.