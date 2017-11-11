Ellen Page: Brett Ratner Urged a Woman to 'F**k Me to Realize I Was Gay'

Actress Ellen Page, a star of Inception science fiction movie, has added her name to those who accuse Hollywood producer and director Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct, claiming that he "outed her as gay" when she was as young as 18.

In a lengthy post on her Facebook page, Ellen Page has accused Ratner of stripping her of her privacy to come to grips with her sexual orientation by herself.

The Canadian actress, who publicly came out as gay in 2014, at the age of 27, has revealed that when she was 18, the influential Hollywood producer encouraged a woman ten years her senior to have sex with her "to make her realize that she was gay."

This happened during a cast and crew "meet and greet" event, before the beginning of the filming of X Men: The Last Stand, where the actress played the character Kitty Pryde.

"I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself. I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak. I felt violated when this happened," said the actress, describing Brett Ratner's inappropriate comments as "homophobic."

"He 'outed' me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic. I proceeded to watch him on set say degrading things to women. I remember a woman walking by the monitor as he made a comment about her 'flappy pussy'," she elaborated.

Page noted that she "was robbed of more than autonomy over her ability to define herself." Her revelations, she claims, could "help people who may be struggling to be accepted and allowed to be who they are – to thrive."

Her allegations have been confirmed by Anna Paquin, one of the X-Men co-stars, who tweeted on Friday that she "was there when that comment was made."

I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you.@EllenPage https://t.co/DEIvKDXeEL — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) 10 ноября 2017 г.

​In a string of sexual scandals, which have recently swept through Hollywood, Brett Ratner has already been accused by a number of actresses, including Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn, of sexual misconduct and harassment.

Earlier in November, he was forced to step away from his activities at Warner Bros. studio, "in light of the allegations being made."

Martin Singer, Ratner’s attorney said that "no woman has ever made a claim" against his client for "sexual misconduct or sexual harassment" or "has ever requested or received any financial settlement" from him over the two decades of his work.