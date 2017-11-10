Aliens Are Liverpool Fans? Mysterious 'LFC' Crop Circles in English Countryside

If there are aliens out there it seems they have found their favorite football team here on Earth: Liverpool F.C.

Huge letters spelling out "LFC" have been found mysteriously carved onto the side of a hill in Shropshire and they are approximately the same length as the Anfield pitch.

The letters were spotted on the north side of Titterstone Clee Hill by the Ordance Survey's flying unit team who were intrigued by the unusual markings.

The markings are between 85 and 95 meters long, however they could well be longer because of the slope they are on.

According to the Ordnance Survey the letters can be seen from up to 6 kilometers away. However, Danny Hayman of the Ordnance Survey has ruled out aliens on this occasion and suggested that it is possible that there are avid Liverpool fans living in the area.

"Perhaps there is someone living in this area who supports Everton and has a back garden or bedroom window with a view of the hill and has a Liverpool supporting friend with an extreme sense of humour?” Hayman told The Telegraph.

He added, "It is one of the most unusual ways of showing support for a team I’ve ever seen.”