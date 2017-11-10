Galaxies Unexplored: Disney Announces Brand New Star Wars Trilogy

Lo and behold! Disney has announced expansion of Star Wars films outside the ongoing saga. The new trilogy will be written and overseen by Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

The new Star Wars trilogy will bring new characters and worlds not yet explored to the silver screen, according to a statement released by Disney.

Although no release date has been set for the new trilogy so far.

Director Rian Johnson will write and direct the first of a new Star Wars trilogy. "He’s a creative force, and watching him craft 'The Last Jedi' from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy,” Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said in a statement.

"The Last Jedi," which follows on from 2015's block buster "The Force Awakens" is expected to focus on Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and will be released on Dec 15.

The new trilogy will be separate from the Skywalker saga and will, according to an official announcement on StarWars.com, “introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.”

The final installment in the current trilogy, "Star Wars: Episode IX," will be written and directed by J.J. Abrams and is scheduled for release in December 2019.