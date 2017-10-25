Register
16:46 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Professor Albert Einstein's note

    Albert Einstein's Note on Happiness Sold at Auction for $1.56 Million

    © Photo: winners-auctions
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 70

    The German-born physicist wrote the note back in 1922 for a courier in Tokyo instead of giving him a tip.

    A handwritten note with advice on happiness from the world’s most renowned physicist, Albert Einstein, was sold at an auction house in Jerusalem for $1.56 million.

    Milky Way Panorama - The Pinnacles Desert, Western Australia
    © Flickr/ inefekt69
    New Telescope to Challenge Einstein’s Relativity Theory With Black Hole Photos
    The German-born physicist wrote the note back in 1922 for a courier in Tokyo instead of giving him a tip.

    When the courier came to his room to make a delivery, Einstein did not have any money to reward him with so he wrote him a note saying that maybe one day this note will become valuable. He had just won the Nobel Prize in Physics.

    The note, which was written using the stationery of the Imperial Hotel Tokyo, had one sentence, written in German: “A calm and humble life will bring more happiness than the pursuit of success and the constant restlessness that comes with it.”

    A second note written at the same time reads: "Where there's a will, there's a way." It sold for $240,000, Winner's auction house said.

    The buyer of one of the notes was a European who wished to remain anonymous, while the seller was reported to be the nephew of the courier.

    Signed autograph from Professor Albert Einstein
    © Photo: winners-auctions
    Signed autograph from Professor Albert Einstein

    Related:

    Told You So: Einstein Proved Right Yet Again as Researchers Measure Star Weight
    New Telescope to Challenge Einstein’s Relativity Theory With Black Hole Photos
    More Sleep, Better Sex the Key to Happiness, More Money Not So Much
    At 35 You're Probably Going to Start Hating Your Job - Happiness Works Study
    Dalai Lama Teams Up With Russian Scientists to Find Recipe of Global Happiness
    Tags:
    auction, advice, happiness, note, Albert Einstein, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok