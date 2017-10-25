Register
16:46 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Doctor

    Second Chance: Rare Surgery Restores 10 Year Old Indian Boy’s Fingers

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    This is the second such successful operation in Asia. The first was also done in India in September of this year when a 19-year-old girl from Kerala, Shreya Siddanagowda, was the recipient of a rare double-arm transplant which was Asia’s first and only the 10th in the world.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — A ten-year-old Indian student who was partially amputated in an accident has been given a new lease on life after doctors conducted a rare ten hour-long surgery to make him capable of holding a pen again. A team of doctors in a Delhi hospital has restored the boy's thumb and index finger with a graft taken from his toes.

    Ivanka Trump listens during a 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report ceremony at the State Department, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    Want the 'Ivanka Look' or the 'Melania Makeover'? $50,000 Surgery Craze Hits US
    The boy named Virendra Singh was partially amputated when he suffered severe electrical burns while taking a bath to get ready for a family get-together.

    To restore the hand's function on the child's right hand, the big toe and second toe were reconstructed as a thumb and index finger.

    "My son's keenness to resume studies and hold a pen made me bring him to Safdarjung hospital around seven months ago and the doctors started planning the reconstruction of his fingers from toes in order to make Virendra able to write again," the boy's father said.

    Robotics
    © Photo: Pixabay
    China Turns to Robots for Stability and Flexibility in Surgery
    The toe-to-hand transplant surgery involves implanting part of one foot, including the big toe, onto the hand. The surgery helps the person with amputated hands to have opposable thumbs.

    Birendra had burnt his hands, arms, chest, and abdomen when he accidentally caught hold of an immersion rod used to heat water.

    "Initially (three years ago), all we could do was remove the gangrenous tissue, because at that time saving his life was paramount. It took one-and-a-half years and several chest and abdomen surgeries for Birendra to recover," head of the surgery team Dr. Rakesh Kain said.

    The surgery required the doctors to extract the big toe and the toe adjacent to it along with the arteries, veins, nerves, and tendons.

    "If the implant is not extracted properly, then establishing proper blood supply would not be possible. And, without the tendons, there would be no upward and downward movement in the thumb making it useless," Dr. Kain added.

    The Safdarjung hospital authorities, after the successful surgery, have announced that they are now starting a program for implanting hands from brain-dead donors to such patients. This would be of great benefit to disabled patients.

     

    Related:

    Radical New Method Offers Fulfilling Gender-Affirmation Surgery for Trans People
    WATCH: Sax-Playing Patient Shows Off Musical Skills During His Own Brain Surgery
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time: Doctors at Indian Hospital Fight During Surgery (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    finger, surgery, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok