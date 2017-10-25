Anonymous Anti-Semitic Flyers Found Posted Around Cornell Campus

Racist fliers on Ivy League Cornell University’s campus in Ithaca, New York, containing hateful messages of anti-semitism and white supremacy were discovered posted around school grounds on Monday.

According to the university's paper, The Cornell Daily Sun, the fliers included comments like "join the white gang" and "just say no to Jewish lives."

Rabbi Ari Weiss, head of the university's Hillel organization, the largest Jewish campus organization in the world, wrote a letter to university students, their parents, community members and alumni explaining that the flyers were quickly removed after students alerted the university's police department, the Jerusalem Post reported.

​In Weiss' letter he also stated that "today and always, Cornell Hillel is a safe place. We are doing all within our power to ensure students know that the doors to our office are open for all who need a place to talk or express their feelings," adding that the organization "will continue to work with our campus and community partners to make sure all Jewish students feel safe and welcome on our campus, and that incidents like this do not happen again."

​University President Martha E. Pollack also issued a statement saying, "The campus awoke this morning to find fliers posted in several locations on and off campus with a clear and hateful message of anti-semitism and white supremacy. Whoever is responsible for these fliers is hiding under the cover of anonymity, having posted them overnight."

"Whoever they are, they need to ask themselves why they chose our campus, because Cornell reviles their message of hatred."

Earlier this month seven Jewish-owned businesses in New York filed police reports that they all received an identical, anonymous anti-semitic flyer in the mail with the words "out with the Jews" and a picture of a large swastika.