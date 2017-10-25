Register
16:54 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Villagers plant rice in a field in Lianyungang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on June 4, 2017

    China Develops Saltwater-Tolerant Rice That Could Feed Over 200 Million

    © AFP 2018/ STR
    Society
    Get short URL
    3251

    Scientists in China at the Saline-Alkali Tolerant Rice Research and Development Center in Qingdao, a coastal city in China’s Shandong province, have successfully grown a strain of saltwater-tolerant rice by pumping, diluting and transporting seawater from the Yellow Sea to rice paddies.

    Researchers were pleasantly surprised when the saltwater produced 6.5 to 9.3 tons of rice per hectare instead of the expected 4.5 tons per hectare, suggesting that saline-alkali tolerant rice is ready for commercialization.

    In this undated photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese H-6K bomber patrols the islands and reefs in the South China Sea.
    © AP Photo/ Xinhua
    Beijing Beefing Up Fighting Capacity in Disputed South China Sea

    Lead researcher Yuan Longping, who is known as the "Father of Hybrid Rice" in China, told the South China Morning Post that cultivation of this saltwater-tolerant strain of rice could feed more than 200 million people in China, which is a boost for China's rice-producing capability.

    Startup company Yuan Ce Biological Technology recently partnered with Yuan's research team to sell the rice under the name "Yuan Mi" as a tribute to researcher Yuan Longping.

    However, Yuan Mi is expensive, costing $7.50 per kilogram — about eight times the price of regular rice. It is currently being sold in packages of 2.2 pounds, 4.4 pounds, 11 pounds and 22 pounds.

    Since August, six tons of the new rice strain have been sold.

    Yuan Ce Biological Technology expects to make $1.5 million this year from selling the rice strain and also predicts that prices will fall as production increases.

    Related:

    China's Ruling Party Prioritizes Massive Army Upgrade, Silk Road Project
    China Takes Indirect Route to Acquire Stakes in India’s Biggest Oil Refineries
    Two North Korean Defectors Go Missing in China - Seoul
    China Expresses Support for Moscow's Position on North Korean Crisis Settlement
    Xi Consolidates Power as New China Leadership Line-up Revealed
    Tags:
    technology, commercial, rice, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok