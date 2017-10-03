Register
    Fake news

    Forbes Accuses Sputnik of Fake News While Brazenly Publishing Lies

    CC BY 2.0 / Mike MacKenzie / Fake news
    Society
    428571

    A Forbes article has accused Sputnik of falsely reporting that the perpetrator of the Las Vegas shooting had the connections to Daesh, according to the FBI. This is almost right - they just missed that we accurately reported that the FBI said there was no connection.

    A Forbes article has accused Sputnik of falsely reporting that the perpetrator of the Las Vegas shooting had the connections to Daesh, according to the FBI. This is almost right — they just missed that we accurately reported that the FBI said there was no connection.

    In an article entitled "Facebook And Google Still Have A 'Fake News' Problem, Las Vegas Shooting Reveals," author Kathleen Chaykowski singles out social media sites 4chan and Blogspot as well as right-wing news outlet Gateway Pundit for spreading a false story on the identity of the shooter (later confirmed to be 64-year-old Nevada man Stephen Paddock).

    But Chaykowski also pointed the finger at Sputnik — completely erroneously. "Facebook searches for the name of the misidentified suspect on Monday generated a number of fake news results, and the social network's 'Trending Topic' page for the shooting directed users toward more false reports, including stories by Russian propaganda site Sputnik with headlines such as 'FBI Says Las Vegas Shooter Has Connection With Daesh Terror Group,'" she wrote in the article that went up Monday night.

    An excerpt from the Forbes article Facebook And Google Still Have A 'Fake News' Problem, Las Vegas Shooting Reveals by Kathleen Chaykowski , which erroneously accuses Sputnik of false reporting.
    © Forbes
    An excerpt from the Forbes article Facebook And Google Still Have A 'Fake News' Problem, Las Vegas Shooting Reveals by Kathleen Chaykowski , which erroneously accuses Sputnik of false reporting.

    If you would direct your eyes to the article in question, you'll see that Chaykowski got our headline almost right. She only forgot two little letters: a capital "N" and a lower-case "o", together forming the word "No," because Sputnik reported that the FBI said that there was "No" connection with Daesh. What a difference a troublesome little negator can make!

    The headline of the October 2 Sputnik article, FBI Says Las Vegas Shooter Has No Connection With Daesh Terror Group.
    © Sputnik/ Sputnik News
    The headline of the October 2 Sputnik article, "FBI Says Las Vegas Shooter Has No Connection With Daesh Terror Group."

    The Sputnik article repeatedly states what the FBI actually said: as far as they could tell, Paddock was not connected to Daesh or any other international terrorist organizations. It was even in the article's url: "fbi-daesh-las-vegas-no-connection."

    Chaykowski was right about one thing, however. She writes that Facebook and Google have a 'fake news' problem. At the time of this writing, her article, which contains a blatant and brazen falsehood, is the first to come up in a Google News search of "fake news."

    A Google News search of fake news yields a brazenly false Forbes article by Kathleen Chaykowski.
    © Google
    A Google News search of fake news yields a brazenly false Forbes article by Kathleen Chaykowski.

     

