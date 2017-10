Three-time Grammy winner and legendary musician Tom Petty has died in a Los Angeles hospital, reports the LA police department. He was 66.

Petty, the frontman of The Heartbreakers, was found unconscious in his Malibu home on Sunday night. Petty's heart was beating, but he was not breathing and the hospital did not detect any brain activity.

After an overnight stay, the decision was made to take Petty off life support.

More details to come