Register
22:51 GMT +301 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Consciousness

    Peppermint or Fish: Research Shows Loss of Smell May Be Early Sign of Dementia

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    219721

    A new US study reveals that the inability to smell scents, such as peppermint, may be linked to early signs of dementia.

    A team of researchers from the University of Chicago carried out a study of nearly 3,000 adults aged 57 to 85, looking at whether a decline in the sense of smell could verify a dementia diagnosis. 

    Previous research has shown that the twisted fibers of a protein called tangles that are characteristic of Alzheimer’s can be found in the olfactory system of a human body and that dementia is linked to a decrease in this sense.

    In the study, people sniffed five different odors: peppermint, fish, orange, rose and leather. These were taken from a larger test used to evaluate sense of smell. 

    After a five-year follow up, all those who couldn’t physically detect any of the scents had dementia and almost 80 percent of those who could only detect one or two scents also had the disease.

    Decima Assise, who has Alzheimer's disease, and Harry Lomping walk the halls, Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, at The Easton Home in Easton, Pa
    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Dementia: 'There is an Upside to Knowing Your Genetic Risk'
    According to the study author, Dr. Jayant Pinto, the findings are important because they show that the central nervous system warns people about potential health dangers. 

    “The sense of smell is a little bit of an ignored sense,” magazine Newsweek reported Pinto as saying.

    According to a neurologist, Ronald Petersen, contemporary dementia research is more focused on determining the risk factors that make people more likely to develop the disease later on, hence an important part of diagnosing patients early comes down to spotting warning signs and testing them.

    Dr. Mony de Leon, director of the Center for Brain Health at NYU Langone Health, called the new research “interesting,” but in order to receive a more accurate correlation between dementia and loss of smell, a much larger sample size is required.

    Nevertheless, if combined with other tests analyzing factors such as gait and vision, which previously have been researched for their association with dementia, the new finding could be vital.

    Related:

    ‘Exciting Advance’ in Alzheimer's Research May Help With Preventative Medicine
    Too Much Tossing and Turning Could Increase Alzheimer’s Risk, Study Finds
    Elixir of Youth: Olive Oil Could Help Fight Alzheimer’s Disease
    Growing Teeth? Alzheimer’s Drug Might Bring an End to Dental Fillings
    Tags:
    research, interview, risk factor, prevention, cure, disease, dementia, Newsweek, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok