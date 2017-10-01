‘A Poisonous Atmosphere of Envy’: Thieves Pillage French Vineyards

At least seven tons of grapes were stolen in France’s famed Bordeaux wine-growing region, a particularly damaging crime, as a poor harvest this year caused by bad weather has severely limited the legacy crop.

Police said that some 6.5 tons of grapes were stolen by what appears to be professionals from a vineyard in Génissac near the renowned St-Émilion region.

According to Génissac winegrower Denis Barraud, the theft will cost him around $40,000.

"The grapes were picked by hand in an isolated part of our land. There's nothing left. It's been stripped bare," Barraud said, as reported by the Telegraph.

Although police have increased patrols, an additional 1,300-1,500 pounds of grapes then disappeared from a premium red-wine vineyard in Pomerol, while 500 vines were callously uprooted from a vineyard in Montagne.

Another grape heist occurred in Lalande-de-Pomero, although the number of grapes stolen is not yet known.

This year, France had its worst wine harvest since 1945, due to frigid weather in April, which has increased the price of wine and grapes, making the robbery a lucrative crime. Growers have noted a 20 percent decrease in production this year, in comparison to the annual average.

"The harvest is dire this year so given the shortage of grapes, the temptation to help yourself from the vineyard next door is very strong," said Bordeaux Wine Council member Philippe Bardet.

"Everyone's in distress and in some places, there's a poisonous atmosphere of envy and jealousy," he added.