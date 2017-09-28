Register
28 September 2017
    The Field Training Week in southern Israel, part of the IDF Infantry Instructors course, includes individual and group drills, navigation practice, sleeping in the field and camouflage trainin

    Hottest Weapon: Israeli Female Soldiers Show Off Their Sexy Side (PHOTOS)

    If looks could kill Israeli military servicewomen could be at the forefront. Instagram account where the young camouflage clad ladies demonstrate their beauty has already attracted tens of thousands of followers.

    Military service in Israel is mandatory both for men and women, men serve three years, while women serve two. 

    These young women aren’t camera shy and have Instagram to demonstrate that a military uniform and an M-16 over your shoulder can look dangerously sexy.

    📷 Photo by @liraz.peretz Beauty will save the World #IDF #צהל #armygirl #צבא

    A post shared by GIRLS DEFENSE 🔝 IDF (@girlsdefense) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:48pm PDT

    Some photos of the representatives of the army highlight the fact that the Israeli military uniform can look very feminine.

    Shavua tov! ‎#שבועטוב #shavuatov 📷 Photo by @sveta_alimanov Beauty will save the World

    A post shared by GIRLS DEFENSE 🔝 IDF (@girlsdefense) on Jul 29, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

    Other photos really take the phrase “beauty will save the world” to a whole new level.

    Shavua tov! 📷 Photo by @koralscop Beauty will save the World ‎‎#שבועטוב #shavuatov #IDF #צהל #armygirl #צבא #Israel

    A post shared by GIRLS DEFENSE 🔝 IDF (@girlsdefense) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:54pm PDT

    Although the soldiers have to deal with heavy weaponry and intense training, the ladies are not afraid to show off their fun, playful side, posting sexy photos of themselves.

    📷 Photo by @moran_bar_ Beauty will save the World #IDF #צהל #armygirl #צבא #Israel

    A post shared by GIRLS DEFENSE 🔝 IDF (@girlsdefense) on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:39pm PDT

    Many Instagram followers look forward to seeing new photos of these Israeli beauties as there are over 50,000 people following #Girlsdefense on the social media platform. 

    📷 Photo by @nataliafadeev Beauty will save the World #IDF #צהל #armygirl #צבא

    A post shared by GIRLS DEFENSE 🔝 IDF (@girlsdefense) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:21pm PDT

    Shavua tov! ‎#שבועטוב #shavuatov 📷 Photo by @yuvalteperberg Beauty will save the World #IDF #צהל #armygirl #צבא

    A post shared by GIRLS DEFENSE 🔝 IDF (@girlsdefense) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:39am PDT

    Women are allowed to serve in 83 percent of the Israel Defense Forces, including combat units. They can choose to spend years of service in the offices of the General Staff, hospitals, educational institutions and other similar places.

    However, many women proudly enroll in combat infantry, border police and other combat units. 

